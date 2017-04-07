SBI PO Admit Card 2017 to be released before April 15, visit sbi.co.in to download

SBI PO Admit Card 2017. (Facebook)

The State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct its Probationary Officer Preliminary Exam 2017 in centers across the country in the last week of April. According to data, approximately 2 million candidates have filled the application forms for the SBI PO exam and the admit cards for the same are expected to be available on the official website before April 15, according to an India.com report. The competition is quite tough due to a large number of applicants for the job of a Probationary Officer (PO). Candidates can visit the official website to download their admit cards. Candidates who qualify the Preliminary Exam of SBI PO will be able to sit for the further recruitment processes.

For bank job seekers, in comparison to other banks, the State Bank of India (SBI) is one of the biggest recruiters of probationary officers (POs) and special officers (SOs).

The first state of the examination which is also the online preliminary exam will be conducted in April 29, 30 and then on May 6 and 7, 2017. Results of the preliminary exam will be announced on May 17 following which, candidates who successfully qualify the exam will be able to appear for the main examination that will be held on June 4. Candidates who qualify the mains will be called for group exercises and interview that will be conducted on July 10 onwards and the final results will then be declared on August 5.

SBI Probationary Officer Admit Card:

Follow the below-mentioned steps to download your SBI PO Exam 2017 Admit Card-

Visit the official website of SBI at www.sbi.co.in

Once you enter the website, click on the careers tab

Now click on the “SBI PO Admit Card 2017” link

Enter your registration number and password

Once you admit card appears on the screen, save it and take a printout of the same for future references

It is important for all candidates to carry their admit card to the exam center, without it they will not be able to sit for the exam.