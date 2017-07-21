SBI declares Special Management Executive Recruitment Exam 2017 result on sbi.co.in

The candidates who appeared in the examination can visit the website and check their results following the steps mentioned below. (SBI website)

SBI special management executive recruitment 2017 exam result declared: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the results of the Special Management Executive (Banking) Recruitment Exam 2017. The State Bank had organized the examination on June 18, 2017 for selecting candidates for the 554 posts of Special Management Executives. Over after a month of the examination conducted, the bank declared its results on its official website sbi.co.in. The candidates who appeared in the examination can visit the website and check their results following the steps mentioned below. The bank had earlier invited online applications from eligible candidates in the month of May 2017. Of the total of 554 vacancies for which application were invited, 273 were in scale III and 281 in scale II cadre, as per India.com. Against the vacant posts in both the categories, as many as 364 candidates have been selected for the first category while 571 candidates have made it for the second one. Now, following the procedure, the qualified candidates would need to go through a group exercise and interview. After clubbing the marks of group exercise and interview with online examination, the final merit list will be declared.

Follow these steps to check the result of SBI SME Recruitment Exam 2017:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the option of ‘Career’ highlighted on top right corner of the page.

Step 3: A new window will open. Look for ‘Latest Announcement’.

Step 4: Click on ‘Recruitment for 554 Special Management Executive (SME) in SBI’

Step 5: It will open a PDF having roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

Step 6: Download it for future use.

All the best to the candidates!