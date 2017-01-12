Samsung announces ‘Samsung Star Scholar’ scholarships for students qualifying IITs, NITs

Selection of students for the ‘Samsung Star Scholar’ program will begin from the 2016-17 academic sessions of B. Tech/Dual Degree (B.Tech + M.Tech) based on their ranking in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Samsung India on Thursday announced ‘Samsung Star Scholar’ scholarships for 150 outstanding students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya schools who have qualified for an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or a National Institute of Technology (NIT) in India.

Selection of students for the ‘Samsung Star Scholar’ program will begin from the 2016-17 academic sessions of B. Tech/Dual Degree (B.Tech + M.Tech) based on their ranking in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main.

The scholarship recipients will receive financial support of up to Rs. two lakh annually, which is intended to cover a significant share of their educational expenses, including tuition, hostel and mess expenses.

“With the ‘Samsung Star Scholar’ program we aim to make it possible for extraordinary students from low-income backgrounds to afford to attend some of the top colleges and universities in our country. These students have excelled in academics, and we hope to be able to support their endeavor by further changing their lives,” said vice president Samsung, Deepak Bhardwaj.

The ‘Samsung Star Scholar’ program is aligned with the company’s ongoing effort to nurture deserving young talent by enabling them with quality education. Samsung partnered with the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti in 2013 and currently has Samsung Smart Class operational in over 400 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya across the country.

Samsung Smart Class aims to bridge the digital gap between rural and urban India and provide equal opportunities for quality education to children from all backgrounds. Since the first Samsung Smart Class was established in 2013, over two lakh students have benefitted from it. In addition, over 7,400 teachers have been trained on how to use interactive technology to teach.