Salesforce to add 1,000 jobs in Hyderabad by 2020

Software services major Salesforce plans to add 1,000 jobs in Hyderabad by 2020, making the city one of its largest engineering and customer success centers globally. The company, which opened a new Center of Excellence (CoE) here on Tuesday, will expand its team of enterprise software engineers and customer success representatives in Hyderabad .

Telangana Minister for Marketing T. Harish Rao inaugurated the CoE in the presence of US Consul General Katherine B. Hadda and Salesforce President, Technology and Product, Srinivas Tallapragada. The company said cloud computing was growing rapidly in India.

“Our research with IDC shows that the benefits of cloud computing coming from Salesforce customers in India will add a GDP impact of $4.2 billion to the Indian economy.” Salesforce said it remained committed to India and made significant investments since November last year.