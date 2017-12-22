AISSEE exam 2018 admit card: Sainik School Entrance Examination 2018 to release card soon at sainikschooladmission.in

AISSEE 2018: Details of All India Sainik School Entrance Examination is likely to released on the Sainik School Society official website: sainikschooladmission.in. (Screenshot)

AISSEE 2018: Details of All India Sainik School Entrance Examination is likely to released on the Sainik School Society official website: sainikschooladmission.in. On January 7, the Sainik School Society is likely to conduct a nation-wide entrance exam to select students from class 6 to 9 in 26 Sainik Schools across the country. Boys between the age of 10 to 11 (born between July 2, 2007 and July 1, 2008) and 13 to 14 (born between July 2, 2004 and July 1, 2005) are eligible to sit for the exam and boys who are willing to study in class 9 must be studying in class 8 in a recognised school.

Question paper pattern: The OMR-based exam for class 6 will be held in English and Hindi, however, the class 9 exam will be based on English and the students will be expected to answer in English. Compared to two paper exam, the entrance test is likely to contain a single paper. Question paper of class 6 will contain 125 questions of 300 marks in total. Of the 125 questions, Maths will have 50 questions, GK will have 25 questions, 25 questions for Language and 25 questions for Intelligence. The class 9 paper will be based on 400 marks out of which 50 marks for Maths, 25 questions for Language, 25 for General Science and Social Studies will have 25 questions etc.

How to download admit card: