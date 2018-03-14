RRB Recruitment 2018: Railways offers tsunami of jobs, gets tsunami of applications – 1.5 cr candidates register for 89k posts

RRB Recruitment 2018: It’s an important update for the people who were looking forward to grabbing a spot in the 89000 jobs that were offered by the Indian Railways.

RRB Recruitment 2018: It’s an important update for the people who were looking forward to grabbing a spot in the 89000 jobs that were offered by the Indian Railways. A while back when the Indian Railways announced that as many as 89000 jobs, they might not be expecting a bumper response from the public. However, in the latest report, the officials at the railways have said that as many as 1.5 crore people have filled the application for the 89000 jobs available. The Railway Recruitment Board on its online portal has received 1.5 crore applications for various Group C and Group D posts!

That means, out of the total number of filled application only a fraction, that means 0.59 per cent of the candidates will get the job. However, if the candidates are still interested then the last date to submit your application online is March 31. The applications have been invited for more than 89,000 jobs out of which 26,502 vacancies are for Group C and as many as 62,907 are for Group D.

While talking to PTI, a senior railways official said, “The primary registration of the candidates is done with their name and address. Following this, the next step in the process is where they fill up other details and submit the application fee.”

As per the notification issued by the RRB, the Board will conduct the examination in the months of April and May this year. Ever since the notification was released there have been many changes made in the notification which mainly pertains to the criteria, age and educational qualification. This was done after multiple protests by job aspirants in several states.

RRB Group C vacancy details

Total number of jobs up for grabs: 26,502

Designation

17,673: Assistant Loco Pilot

8829: Various posts of Technicians

Educational qualification:

Interested candidates should have the relevant educational/technical qualifications from a recognised institute/university.

Pay scale

As of now, the initial salary that is being offered is Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix) along with other allowances as admissible.

RRB Group D vacancy details

Total vacancies: 62,907

Designation

Track Maintainer Grade IV (Trackman

Gangman

Pointsman

Switchman

Helpers in electrical/engineering/mechanical/signal and telecommunication department

Important dates

March 31, 2018: Last date of application

March 31, 2018: Last date of online payment

March 31, 2018: Last date of SBI challan

March 29, 2018: Last date post office challan

April/May 2018: Exam date