RRB recruitment 2018: Online application to these Indian Railways jobs ends soon at indianrailways.gov.in, check details

RRB recruitment 2018: The online application process for scores of jobs in the Indian Railways is ending this month at indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates, who wish to secure a job in the Indian Railways, need to check out details of the following Southern Railway jobs on offer. The opportunities mentioned below include 2652 Apprentice Posts, 74 Posts for Jr. Clerk-cum-Typist, and several other posts.
Here are important details you should know
2652 Apprentice Posts for various trades:
Last Date of Application – 11 April 2018 upto 05:15 PM
Posts on Offer- 2652
Fitter – 587 Posts
Machinist – 57 Posts
Turner – 30 Posts
Welder (Gas & Electric) – 456 Posts
Advance Welder – 24 Posts
Electrician – 754 Posts
Electronics Mechanics – 112 Posts
Painter – 64 Posts
Carpenter – 154 Posts
Diesel Mechanic – 104 Posts
Plumber – 108 Posts
Wireman – 68 Posts
Refrigeration and AC Mechanic – 12 Posts
Electronics/information Technology – 29 Posts
Instrument Mechanic – 20 Posts
Draughtsman (Civil) – 50 Posts
Fresher MTL(Radiology) – 8 Posts
Fresher MTL(Pathology) – 8 Posts
Fitter (Fresher) – 27 Posts
How to apply-
The eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed and send the application with other documents to “The Work Shop Personnel Officer, Office of the Chief Work Shop Manager, Signal & Telecommunication Work Shop, Southern Railway – Podanur, Coimbatore – District, Tamil Nadu – 641023” latest by 11 April 2018.
Jr. Clerk-cum-Typist post:
Last Date of Application: 23 April 2018
Jr. Clerk-cum-Typist: 74 Posts
How to apply-
Candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format and send the applications along with other necessary documents to The Chairman, Railway Recruitment Cell, No 5, Dr. P.V. Vherian Cresent Road, Behind Ethiraj College, Egmore, Chennai- 600008 on or before 23 April 2018.
Specialist and General Duty posts:
Last date to apply: April 11, 2018
Specialist – 11 Posts
Medicine-04 (Central Hospital/GRC -01; Kharagpur-02; Adra01)
Anesthesia-03 (Kharagpur-01; Adra-01; Chakradharpur-01)
Ophthalmology-02 (Adra-01,Chakradharpur- 01)
Gynae & Obst. – 01 (Adra-01)
Surgeon-01 (Adra-01) F
Anesthesiologist – 1 Post
GDMO – 13 Posts
Kharagpur division ( including H/U) – 9 Posts
Chakradharpur division (including sub-divisions and different Health Units – 3 Posts
Adra division – 1 Post
How to apply-
The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on scheduled date and time
Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) Electrician & ESTM posts:
Last Date of Application: 22 April 2018
Posts on offer:
Electrician -III/Electrical: 42 Posts
Electrical Signal and Telecom Maintainer (ESTM) –III: 30 Posts
How to apply:
Eligible candidates can apply to the post by visiting the official site of KRCL at http://www.konkanrailway.com on or before 22 April 2018.