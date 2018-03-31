RRB recruitment 2018: Last day to apply for about 90,000 Indian Railways vacancies on indianrailways.gov.in; things to keep in mind

RRB recruitment 2018: The last date to apply for one of the world’s biggest recruitment drives by Indian Railways at indianrailways.gov.in for about 90,000 jobs is here.

RRB recruitment 2018: The last date to apply for one of the world’s biggest recruitment drives by Indian Railways for about 90,000 jobs is here. The Ministry of Railways had announced recruitment for 89409 posts, for which the last day to submit the application form is today, 31st March 2018, Saturday. The applications were invited for 26,502 loco pilot and technicians posts, while a total of 62,907 vacancies have been announced for Group D posts. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for these posts on offer can visit the official website indianrailways.gov.in or rrbonlinereg.in now to submit the application form.

Underlining the challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces in providing millions of jobs ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2019, over 2.5 crore applications have received by Indian Railways for various posts till now. This number is considered greater than Australia’s population! The recruitment drive would be the largest conducted by a state-run organisation since Modi took office four years ago, struggling to find jobs for an estimated 1 million young people that enter the labour force each month.

RRB recruitment 2018: Full text of notification

Not just this, Railways had also announced another 20,000 vacancies under which the jobs are likely to be offered next month. So, if you haven’t applied for these posts, today is your last chance!

Here are complete details about the recruitment process and things you must not miss:

RRB Recruitment 2018 Group D and C details

• Railway Group D vacancy 2018

The notification has been released for the post of Track Maintainer, Gateman, Pointsman, Helper in Electrical / Mechanical / Engineering / Signal & Telecommunication departments, Porters & others.

No of Vacant posts- 62907

• UR – 31889

• OBC – 16502

• SC – 9453

• ST – 5061

RRB Group D salary: Rs 18, 000

• Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) & Technicians posts:

RRB group C recruitment 2018 includes vacancies for the designations of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians.

No of Vacant posts- 26502

Total number of vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP): 17633

• UR – 9230

• OBC – 4363

• SC – 2694

• ST -1387

Total number of vacancies for Technicians: 8829

• UR – 4563

• OBC – 2162

• SC – 1363

• ST – 738

RRB Group C salary: Rs 19900/- plus other allowances as admissible.

RRB Recruitment 2018 Age Limit

RRB group C:

Minimum – 18 Years

Maximum – 28 Years

RRB Group D:

Minimum – 18 Years

Maximum – 31 Years

RRB Recruitment 2018 exam pattern:

• General Awareness: Applicants need to keep a track on the Current Affairs, Politics, Geography, History, Economics and Railways topics to ace this section.

• Numerial Ability: The aspirants who are appearing for computer-based test for SSE, JE and ALP posts, this sections is very important.

• General Intelligence and Reasoning: This will test the candidates’ Intelligence Quotient (IQ). It is not tough but can surely make you sweat if you take it lightly.

RRB Recruitment 2018: Books to refer

– For Arithmetic – R.S Agarwal

– For Verbal and Non Verbal Reasoning – R.S Agarwal

– For Reasoning Test – R.S Agarwal

– For Railway Recruitment Board Exam – Upkar Publication

– For Upkar Railway Recruitment Board Exam – Khanna & Verma

– For Traffic Apprentice Editorial Board – Pratiyogita Darpan

RRB Recruitment 2018 Application fee

Railway Recruitmentt Board will refund the application fees deposited by candidates belonging to all categories.

• Applicants from general category will get the refund of Rs 400 out of Rs 500,

• The reserved category candidates will get the full refund of the Rs 250.

• It should be noted that the refund will only be done after the candidates have appeared for the first stage CBT examination.

RRB Recruitment 2018: How to Apply

RRB Recruitment 2018 exam date

Last date to submit online application: 31 March 2018

Last Date for fee payment by Online/ Challan: 31 March 2018

Last Date of fee payment by SBI Bank Challan: 31 March 2018

Exam date – April/May 2018 (tentative)