RRB Recruitment 2018: Konkan Railways announces jobs; salary as per 7th Pay Commission

RRB Recruitment 2018: If you are interested in jobs in the Indian Railway, then here is the latest set of vacancies announced! Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has issued a notification for recruitment of technicians. The vacancies are announced for the post of Electrician and Electrical Signal & Telecom Maintainer. Online applications are invited for those who are domicile of the States of Maharashtra, Goa

and Karnataka or Land loser candidates ie those candidates whose land has been acquired for KRCL project. Interested applicants can follow the instructions till 30 April 2018 (till 10 PM) on the official website- www.konkanrailway.com. The total number of vacancies available is 65.

RRB Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: Vacancy details-

1. Electrician -III/Electrical- 38

2. Electrical Signal and Telecom Maintainer (ESTM)- 27

*Number of posts are indicated above are provisional and may increase or decrease as per the requirement of KRCL.

RRB Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Candidates should be between the age limit of 18 to 30 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

RRB Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: Educational qualification-

1. Technician Grade III Electrical- Candidates should have passed Matriculation/SSLC plus ITI from recognised institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Electrician/Wireman/Mechanic HT, LT Equipment’s

and Cable Jointing/Electronics Mechanic OR Matriculation/SSLC plus CCAA in the trades mentioned above.

2. ESTM- Signal and Telecommunication Department- Candidates should have passed Matriculation/SSLC plus ITI from recognised institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Electrician/Electronics/ Mechanic/Wireman OR Matriculation/SSLC plus CCAA in the trades

mentioned above

*Those awaiting results of the final examination of the prescribed educational/technical qualification should not apply.

RRB Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: Pay scale-

The salary paid will be level 2 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix with other allowances as admissible under the CDA scale.

RRB Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: Selection process-

Candidates will have to appear for Computer Based Test (CBT) and Document Verification (DV).

RRB Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018: How to apply-

1. Log into the official website of Konkan Railway- www.konkanrailway.com.

2. On the homepage, click on the notification for “Recruitment of technicians” in quick links.

3. On the next page, there is the notification for the recruitment and link for applying online. Check the notification link for all the details.

4. Click on the link to apply online.

5. Pay application fee and complete the application process.

6. Download the application and keep a printout for further reference.