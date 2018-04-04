RRB Recruitment 2018: Indian Railways to soon commence online application for these posts at indianrailways.gov.in

RRB Recruitment 2018: As many as 9000 posts are to be filled in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) recruitment.

RRB Recruitment 2018: After receiving more than 25 million job applications for 1,00,000 posts, the Indian Railways is all set to start the online application for an additional 9000 vacancies at indianrailways.gov.in.

Railways had previously announced 90000 vacancies earlier this year, the application process for which ended on March 31. The 90,000 posts offered by the Indian Railways earlier was for the recruitment under Group C and D which included Assistant Loco Pilot, Technician and other posts. The recruitment for an additional 20000 posts was also announced later as a part of the Indian Railways’ biggest recruitment drive ever. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, earlier in the week, tweeted, “1,10,000 jobs in Railways for youth: One of the world’s biggest recruitment drive gets even bigger. Get more information at indianrailways.gov.in.”

On March 31, Goyal had tweeted that it was the last day of submitting application for L-1 and L-2 jobs. This means, notification for the remaining jobs is yet to be announced now.

As many as 9000 posts are to be filled in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF). Candidates need to note that the official notification for these addition 9000 posts will be released in the month of May this year.

रेलवे में 90,000 के स्थान पर 1,10,000 जॉब के अवसरः RPF एवं RPSF में 9,000 तथा L1 व L2 में 10,000 से अधिक पदों के लिये भर्ती होंगी।

1,10,000 jobs in Railways for youth: One of the world’s biggest recruitment drive gets even bigger. Get more information at http://t.co/OiflV87xxt pic.twitter.com/OLK32ls6ko — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 29, 2018

Piyush Goyal on March 31st took to Twitter and shared a post saying, “Today is the last day to apply for one of the world’s largest recruitment drive being conducted by Indian Railways for Level-I & Level-II. Urging all eligible candidates to apply on http://www.indianrailways.gov.in/railwayboard/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,4,1244 … and share this information with others.”

RRB Recruitment 2018: Mentioned below are some detail of the Group C and D railways vacancy-

Pay scale for 62,907 Group D Posts-

Rs. 18000; Level – 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix + Allowances

Pay scale for 26,502 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician posts-

Level 02 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix with initial pay of Rs 19900/- plus other allowances as admissible.