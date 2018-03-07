RRB recruitment 2018: Indian Railways invites applications for 885 group C posts; check last date, how to apply & other details here

RRB recruitment 2018: Candidates who wish to apply for the Central Railway jobs can visit cr.indianrailways.gov.in and lmrcl.com for LMRC in order to fill the application form.

RRB recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications for 885 group C posts under the Central Railways and the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation on their respective websites. Candidates who wish to apply for the Central Railway jobs can visit cr.indianrailways.gov.in and lmrcl.com for Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation in order to fill the application form. The LMRC has released the notification for both executive and non-executive posts, where as the Central Railways has released the notification for the posts of Jansadharan Ticket Booking Sevaks (JTBS). Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the respective website and checking the details of the same below.

RRB jobs 2018: LMRC Recruitment 2018 notification

The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) has invited young, dynamic and motivated people to come and apply for a number of posts on its official website at lmrcl.com. LMRC has offer Executive Category posts for Assistant Manager/ (Civil), Assistant Manager/(Electrical), Assistant Manager/ (S&T), Assistant Manager/(Architect), Assistant Manager (Operations), Assistant Manager(IT), Assistant Manager/(Finance), Assistant Manager/ (HR), Assistant Company Secretary and Assistant Manager/(Public Relations). The Metro Corporation has also invited application for Non-Executive Category posts like Station Controller cum Train Operator(SCTO), Customer Relations Assistant (CRA), Jr Engineer/(Civil), Jr Engineer/ (Electrical), Jr Engineer/(S&T), Office Assistant(HR), Account Assistant, Public Relation Assistant, Maintainer(Civil), Maintainer(Electrical) and Maintainer (S&T).

No Of posts: 385

Pay scale: The pay and emoluments for direct recruits employees shall be as per pay scales under the IDA (Industrial DA) as applicable from time to time and other benefits which include Perks etc. as per extant rules of the Corporation as applicable to Direct Recruit employees from time to time.

Important dates:

LAST DATE FOR REGISTRATION OF ON-LINE APPLICATIONS : 27.03.2018 (23: 59 hrs.)

Dates for downloading Admit Card For NE 01-from 09.04.2018 and for other categories from 23.04.2018

Provisional Date of written examination NE01 16.04.2018 (Monday)

Provisional Date of written examination NE 02 to NE 11 & E01 to E-10 06.05.2018 (Sunday)& 13.05.2018(Sunday)

How to apply: Visit the Official website of Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation to fill the application form for the same.

Application Fees: UR & OBC candidates are required to pay a Non-refundable fee of Rs 500/- for each post (exclusive of bank charges plus service tax) and SC/ST candidates are required to pay a nonrefundable

fee of Rs 200/- for each post (exclusive of bank charges plus service tax).

RRB jobs 2018: Central Railway Recruitment 2018

The senior Divisional Commercial manager, Mumbai CSMT, Central Railways has invited applications for the appointment of Jansadharan Ticket Booking Sevaks (JTBS) across 76 stations over Mumbai division.

No. Of posts: 500

How to apply: Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can obtain the application booklet from the DMR(C) Office, Passenger section, Annex Building, Ground floor< Central Railways, Mumbai CSMT. The application booklet will be avaible on any working day from Monday to Friday between 10 AM to 5 PM. The details about the same are also available on the Central Railways website at cr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Application Fees: Rs 500

All the best!