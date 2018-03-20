RRB recruitment 2018: Important update from Railways Minister Piyush Goyal for aspirants of over 89000 posts

Piyush Goyal. (IE)

RRB recruitment 2018: Indian Railways will soon commence its exams for the massive recruitment drive of hiring over 89000 people for various posts. To ensure fair, transparent and competitive recruitment process the Indian Railways has come out with a policy. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in his official statement said: “We have already reserved 20 percent posts for ‘Course Completed Act Apprentices’ who were engaged in Railways establishments under the Apprenticeship Act.” The following policy has been implemented as per Section 22 (1) of the Apprentices Act.

This means that the applicants who completed the Apprenticeship course have been given an age relaxation equal to the period of apprenticeship. The last date for the application is March 31, 2018.

Railways has come out with a policy to ensure a fair, transparent & competitive recruitment process. Railways has reserved 20% posts for ‘Course Completed Act Apprentices’ along with an age relaxation equal to the period of apprenticeship, which will benefit them in the exam. pic.twitter.com/oUJJDNHvR9 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 20, 2018

Section-wise details of RRB exam syllabus:-

1) General Awareness: The section will have questions ranging from Current Affairs, Politics, Economics, History, Geography and Railways related topics.

रेलवे भर्ती प्रक्रिया में निष्पक्षता, पारदर्शिता व प्रतिस्पर्धा सुनिश्चित करने के लिये रेलवे ने नीति बनाई है, 20% पद ‘Course Completed Act Apprentices’ के लिये आरक्षित हैं, साथ ही इनको प्रशिक्षण अवधि के बराबर आयु सीमा में छूट दी गयी है, जिसका लाभ इन आवेदनकर्ताओं को मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/WQJilaIC0m — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 20, 2018

2) General Intelligence and Reasoning: This section will test your Intelligence Quotient (IQ). It is the easiest sections of them all but only if practised well. If you think you will clear the section without any preparation, the reasoning section can become a living hell.

3) Numerical Ability: This section is very important for candidates who are appearing for computer-based test (CBT) for SSE, JE and ALP posts.

Exam pattern:

The selection will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT). The qualified ones will then have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

RRB Group C vacancy details

Total vacancies: 26,502

Posts available for RRB Group C:

* Assistant Loco Pilot: 17,673

* Various posts of Technicians: 8829

Educational Qualification: Aspirants should possess the relevant educational/technical qualifications from recognised institute/university.

Pay scale: The initial salary offered is Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix) plus other allowances as admissible.

RRB Group D vacancy details

Total posts: 62,907

Posts available for RRB Group D:

* Track Maintainer Grade IV (Trackman

* Gangman

* Pointsman

* Switchman

* Helpers in electrical/engineering/mechanical/signal and telecommunication department

Educational Qualification: Candidates who are applying for trackmen, helpers etc in Group D Level 1 recruitment is class 10th pass certificate.