RRB Recruitment 2018: How to apply for over 27000 Railway jobs, here are zone wise official websites and other vacancy details

Railway Recruitment Board 2018: In one of the biggest recruitment drives, Railway Board of Recruitment (RRB) has invited applications for over 27,000 vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician Grade III post at indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates who are interested and eligible can now apply visiting the official website before March 31, 2018 till 23:59 pm. Interested candidates can also apply visiting the railway boards of the respective zones. The board is offering a salary of 02 level of 7th CPC Pay Matrix with initial pay of Rs 19900 plus other allowances as admissible. Selected candidates for ALP and Technician Grade III will have to undergo training wherever prescribed and during training, stipend will be given as applicable. As per the job notification, free sleeper class tickets will be given to SC/ST candidates as a part of the e-call letter. The candidate has to furnish the ST/SC certificate to the TTE. the age limit for applying is between 18 to 28 years.
Railway Recruitment Board 2018: Here are the details of the vacancies:-
Assistant Loco Pilot – 17849
Technician – 9170
Scale of pay: Level 02 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix with initial pay of Rs 19900/- plus other allowances as admissible.
Application fee: Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 towards application fee.
Educational Qualification: Matriculation/ SSLC with ITI/Diploma of Engineering for ALP and Matriculation/ SSLC with ITI/Diploma of Engineering for Technician Grade III post.
Last date and payment of application fees:
Online payment: Via Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking till 10:00 pm.
SBI Bank Challan – 31 March 2018 till 01:00 pm.
Post Office Challan – 29 March 2018 till 01:00 pm.
Here are the division-wise vacancy details:
Ahmedabad:
Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) – 0
Technicians – 164 Total – 164
Official website: rrbahmedabad.gov.in (Phone: 079-22940858)
Ajmer:
Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) – 852
Technicians – 369 Total – 1221
Official Website: rrbajmer.gov.in (Phone: 0145 – 2425230)
Allahabad:
Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) – 3657
Technicians – 1037
Total – 4694
Official website: rrbald.nic.in (Phone: 0532-2224531)
Bangalore:
Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –435
Technicians -619
Total – 1054
Official website: rrbbnc.gov.in (Phone: 080 – 23330378 Phone: 080 – 23334147)
Bhopal:
Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) – 766
Technicians – 859
Total -1625
Official website: rrbbpl.nic.in- (Phone: 0755-2746660)
Bhubaneswar:
Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) – 455
Technicians – 247
Total –702
Official website: rrbbbs.gov.in (Phone: 0674-2303015)
Bilaspur:
Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –697
Technicians – 248
Total –945
Official website: rrbbilaspur.gov.in (Phone : 07752-247291)
Chandigarh:
Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –1228
Technicians -318
Total -1546
Official website: rrbcdg.gov.in (Phone: 0172 – 2730093)
Chennai:
Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –429
Technicians -516
Total -945
Official website: rrbchennai.gov.in (Phone : 044-28275323)
Gorakhpur:
Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –1234
Technicians -354
Total –1588
Official website: rrbgkp.gov.in (Phone: 0551-2201209)
Guwahati:
Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –353
Technicians -69
Total –422
Official website: rrbguwahati.gov.in (Phone: 0361 – 2540815)
Jammu Srinagar:
Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –189
Technicians -178
Total –367
Official website: rrbjammu.nic.in (Phone: 0191-2476757)
Kolkata:
Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –425
Technicians -1399
Total -1824
Official website: rrbkolkata.gov.in (Phone: 033 – 25430108)
Malda:
Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –293
Technicians -587
Total –880
Official website: rrbmalda.gov.in (Phone: 03512-264567)
Mumbai – Vacancies not known yet. rrbmumbai.gov.in Phone: 022-23090422
Muzaffarpur :
Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –310
Technicians -155
Total -465
Official website: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in (Phone: 0621-2213405)
Patna:
Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –345
Technicians -109
Total -454
Official website: www.rrbpatna.gov.in (Phone: 0612-2677680)
Ranchi:
Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –1697
Technicians -346
Total –2043
Official website: www.rrbranchi.gov.in (Phone: 0651-2462429)
Secunderabad:
Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –2719
Technicians -543
Total –3262
Official website: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in (Phone: 040-27821663)
Siliguri:
Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –389
Technicians -88
Total -477
Official website: www.rrbsiliguri.org (Phone: 0353-2663840)
Thiruvananthapuram:
Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –99
Technicians -246
Total – 345
Official website: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in (Phone: 0471-2323357)