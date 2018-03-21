RRB Recruitment 2018: How to apply for over 27000 Railway jobs, here are zone wise official websites and other vacancy details

Railway Recruitment Board 2018: In one of the biggest recruitment drives, Railway Board of Recruitment (RRB) has invited applications for over 27,000 vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician Grade III post at indianrailways.gov.in.

Railway Recruitment Board 2018: In one of the biggest recruitment drives, Railway Board of Recruitment (RRB) has invited applications for over 27,000 vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician Grade III post at indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates who are interested and eligible can now apply visiting the official website before March 31, 2018 till 23:59 pm. Interested candidates can also apply visiting the railway boards of the respective zones. The board is offering a salary of 02 level of 7th CPC Pay Matrix with initial pay of Rs 19900 plus other allowances as admissible. Selected candidates for ALP and Technician Grade III will have to undergo training wherever prescribed and during training, stipend will be given as applicable. As per the job notification, free sleeper class tickets will be given to SC/ST candidates as a part of the e-call letter. The candidate has to furnish the ST/SC certificate to the TTE. the age limit for applying is between 18 to 28 years.

Railway Recruitment Board 2018: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

Assistant Loco Pilot – 17849

Technician – 9170

Scale of pay: Level 02 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix with initial pay of Rs 19900/- plus other allowances as admissible.

Application fee: Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 towards application fee.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation/ SSLC with ITI/Diploma of Engineering for ALP and Matriculation/ SSLC with ITI/Diploma of Engineering for Technician Grade III post.

Last date and payment of application fees:

Online payment: Via Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking till 10:00 pm.

SBI Bank Challan – 31 March 2018 till 01:00 pm.

Post Office Challan – 29 March 2018 till 01:00 pm.

Here are the division-wise vacancy details:

Ahmedabad:

Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) – 0

Technicians – 164 Total – 164

Official website: rrbahmedabad.gov.in (Phone: 079-22940858)

Ajmer:

Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) – 852

Technicians – 369 Total – 1221

Official Website: rrbajmer.gov.in (Phone: 0145 – 2425230)

Allahabad:

Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) – 3657

Technicians – 1037

Total – 4694

Official website: rrbald.nic.in (Phone: 0532-2224531)

Bangalore:

Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –435

Technicians -619

Total – 1054

Official website: rrbbnc.gov.in (Phone: 080 – 23330378 Phone: 080 – 23334147)

Bhopal:

Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) – 766

Technicians – 859

Total -1625

Official website: rrbbpl.nic.in- (Phone: 0755-2746660)

Bhubaneswar:

Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) – 455

Technicians – 247

Total –702

Official website: rrbbbs.gov.in (Phone: 0674-2303015)

Bilaspur:

Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –697

Technicians – 248

Total –945

Official website: rrbbilaspur.gov.in (Phone : 07752-247291)

Chandigarh:

Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –1228

Technicians -318

Total -1546

Official website: rrbcdg.gov.in (Phone: 0172 – 2730093)

Chennai:

Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –429

Technicians -516

Total -945

Official website: rrbchennai.gov.in (Phone : 044-28275323)

Gorakhpur:

Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –1234

Technicians -354

Total –1588

Official website: rrbgkp.gov.in (Phone: 0551-2201209)

Guwahati:

Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –353

Technicians -69

Total –422

Official website: rrbguwahati.gov.in (Phone: 0361 – 2540815)

Jammu Srinagar:

Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –189

Technicians -178

Total –367

Official website: rrbjammu.nic.in (Phone: 0191-2476757)

Kolkata:

Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –425

Technicians -1399

Total -1824

Official website: rrbkolkata.gov.in (Phone: 033 – 25430108)

Malda:

Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –293

Technicians -587

Total –880

Official website: rrbmalda.gov.in (Phone: 03512-264567)

Mumbai – Vacancies not known yet. rrbmumbai.gov.in Phone: 022-23090422

Muzaffarpur :

Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –310

Technicians -155

Total -465

Official website: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in (Phone: 0621-2213405)

Patna:

Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –345

Technicians -109

Total -454

Official website: www.rrbpatna.gov.in (Phone: 0612-2677680)

Ranchi:

Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –1697

Technicians -346

Total –2043

Official website: www.rrbranchi.gov.in (Phone: 0651-2462429)

Secunderabad:

Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –2719

Technicians -543

Total –3262

Official website: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in (Phone: 040-27821663)

Siliguri:

Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –389

Technicians -88

Total -477

Official website: www.rrbsiliguri.org (Phone: 0353-2663840)

Thiruvananthapuram:

Asst. Loco Pilot (ALP) –99

Technicians -246

Total – 345

Official website: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in (Phone: 0471-2323357)