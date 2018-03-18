RRB recruitment 2018 group d and c syllabus, exam pattern: How to prepare, pass in first attempt

RRB Recruitment 2018: OVer 89000 job vacancies available.

RRB recruitment 2018: The great German physicist Albert Einstein very well said: “You have to learn the rules of the game and then you have to play better than anyone else.” Now, when you are competing against almost the population of Mumbai, planning is the best way to do better than others and get a job in Railways.

About 1.5 crore candidates will be sitting to fill 89000 jobs in group C and D categories of the Indian Railways. There are 26,502 vacancies for group C and 62,907 jobs for group D with the last date for applying set as March 31. The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) will tentatively conduct the exam during April and May 2018. This means there is not much time to waste. There are various RRB exams preparation books which are available in the market. There are also study materials available online. But we need the most trustworthy book for the exam. So first let us get familiar with the three sections of RRB exam syllabus:

Section-wise details of RRB exam syllabus:

1) General Awareness: The section will have questions ranging from Current Affairs, Politics, Economics, History, Geography and Railways related topics.

2) General Intelligence and Reasoning: This section will test your Intelligence Quotient (IQ). It is the easiest sections of them all but only if practised well. If you think you will clear the section without any preparation, the reasoning section can become a living hell.

3) Numerical Ability: This section is very important for candidates who are appearing for computer-based test (CBT) for SSE, JE and ALP posts.

Exam pattern:

The selection will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT). The qualified ones will then have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Here are some of the most suggested books that you can refer to before sitting for the RRB exam:

* Arithmetic – R.S Agarwal

* Railway Recruitment Board Exam – Upkar Publication

* Reasoning Test – R.S Agarwal

* Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning – R.S Agarwal

* Traffic Apprentice Editorial Board – Pratiyogita Darpan

* Upkar Railway Recruitment Board Exam – Khanna & Verma

RRB Group C vacancy details

Total vacancies: 26,502

Posts available for RRB Group C:

* Assistant Loco Pilot: 17,673

* Various posts of Technicians: 8829

Educational Qualification: Aspirants should possess the relevant educational/technical qualifications from recognised institute/university.

Pay scale: The initial salary offered is Rs 19,900 (Level 2 of 7th CPC pay matrix) plus other allowances as admissible.

RRB Group D vacancy details

Total posts: 62,907

Posts available for RRB Group D:

* Track Maintainer Grade IV (Trackman

* Gangman

* Pointsman

* Switchman

* Helpers in electrical/engineering/mechanical/signal and telecommunication department

Educational Qualification: Candidates who are applying for trackmen, helpers etc in Group D Level 1 recruitment is class 10th pass certificate.