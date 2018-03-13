RRB recruitment 2018: Group D and C posts on offer, deadline to apply online at indianrailways.gov.in for 90,000 Railways jobs extended; details here

RRB recruitment 2018 group D and C: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced application process for 89409 vacancies of Group D and Group C posts on the official website rrbonlinereg.in. (IE)

RRB recruitment 2018 group D and C: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced application process for 89409 vacancies of Group D and Group C posts on the official website rrbonlinereg.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts on offer by visiting the official website or logging on to indianrailways.gov.in. In some welcome news, the date to submit the application form has been extended. Candidates can now apply on or before March 31, 2018. RRB has announced application process for 62,907 Railway group D jobs and 26,502 posts for Group C posts. The application process started on 10 February 2018.

Important Dates

Last date to submit online application : 31 March 2018

Last Date of fee payment by Online/Challan : 31 March 2018

Last Date of fee payment by Post Office : 29 March 2018

Last Date of fee payment by SBI Bank Challan : 31 March 2018

Exam date – April/May 2018 (tentative)

Application fee

Rs 500 : For UR/OBC Male

Rs 250 : For SC/ST/PWD and Women Candidates

RRB group D recruitment 2018 post details here-

Total number of vacancies announced: 62907

• UR – 31889

• OBC – 16502

• SC – 9453

• ST – 5061

RRB Group D salary: Rs 18, 000

RRB Group D eligibility:

Educational Qualification

• 10th pass or 10th pass plus National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT, Or

• 10th pass plus ITI from institutions recognised by NCVT/SCVT

• Candidates must fulfil all medical standards

RRB Group D age limit:

Minimum – 18 Years

Maximum – 31 Years

• Pay Examination fee through Debit/credit card or Net Banking or challan in any branch of SBI or Computerized Post Office Pay-in-Slip.

RRB group C recruitment 2018 post details here-

RRB group C recruitment 2018 includes vacancies for the designations of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians

Total number of vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) : 17633

• UR – 9230

• OBC – 4363

• SC – 2694

• ST -1387

Total number of vacancies for Technicians : 8829

• UR – 4563

• OBC – 2162

• SC – 1363

• ST – 738

RRB group C salary: Rs 19,900

RRB group C age limit:

Minimum – 18 Years

Maximum – 28 Years

RRB group C educational qualification:

• Degree or Diploma in Relevant Engineering Discipline Or,

• HSC(10+2) with Physics and Maths Or,

• 10th Class Passed with ITI in relevant Trades