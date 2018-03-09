RRB Recruitment 2018: Fresh 4000 jobs in Indian Railways; check salary, eligibility and other vacancy related details

RRB Recruitment 2018: After the huge announcement by the Railways that is going to offer nearly 90000 jobs, as many as 4000 more vacancies are likely to be listed by the Indian Railways.

RRB Recruitment 2018: After the huge announcement by the Railways that is going to offer nearly 90000 jobs, as many as 4000 more vacancies are likely to be listed by the Indian Railways. These vacancies are for the post of Ticket Collector and Goods Guards. Indian Railways have been on its foot to expand its footprint across the country and thus they have created more jobs. Indian Railways wants to develop a specialized fright corridor for having a better infrastructure to have a better mobilization of goods.

In an earlier notification, Railway Recruitment Board had notified that they will be having job openings for as many as 90,000 positions under Group D and Assistant Loco Pilot & Technicians. For candidates who wish to have Railway jobs and want to know more about the same shall click here.

It is expected that the Indian Railway may release a notification regarding the same on March 12. Candidates who have done graduation or are 12th pass candidate can look to apply for the jobs. Other than the jobs for TCs and guards, Indian Railways is also expected to have 2,000 more jobs for the posts of reservation clerks, booking clerks, inquiry clerks, and pharmacists.

Railway Recruitment Board 2018 Details

3,000 jobs for the post Ticket Collectors

1,000 jobs for the post of Guards

Age Limit for the Central Railway Recruitment 2018

18 years – Minimum

29 years – Maximum

Pay Scale of the selected candidates is expected to be Rs5200 to Rs20200 + grade pay

Educational Qualification

For Guards: 10th + 12th from a recognized board/institution

For Ticket Checkers: Graduate from a recognized university/institution

Exam pattern:

A written exam will be conducted which will have the multiple-choice (MCQs) objective type questions. The exam will check the aptitude, General Knowledge, language skills and Current affairs. As many as 100 questions are expected. The time provided will be of 60 minutes. Candidates should keep in mind that there will be negative marking too for wrong answers, so make sure before answering.