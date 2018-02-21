RRB Recruitment 2018 for 90,000 Railway jobs: Check important announcement on application fees, signature; here is what Piyush Goyal said

In a major announcement regarding RRB Recruitment 2018, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday declared that language cannot be a barrier for a candidate’s signature in any railway recruitment examination. (ANI/Twitter

In a major announcement regarding RRB Recruitment 2018, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday declared that language cannot be a barrier for a candidate’s signature in any railway recruitment examination. The Union Minister while speaking at a press briefing said that a candidate can sign in any language and hereafter informed that candidates can sign in any language comfortable in a recruitment examination held by the government-owned railway system. The minister also made a key announcement regarding application fees.

Application fees

Goyal said that railway examination fees for exempted categories (SC/ST/OBC) is Rs 250 which will be refunded once they appear in the exam, that means the reserved categories will be given a hundred per cent cashback for appearing in the examination. Announcing relaxation for the general category also, he stated that Rs 400 will be returned to the candidate after the examination. Application fees for general category is Rs 500.

Age relaxation

Recently, the Railway Board has also made age relaxation as far as the upper age limit is concerned. The age limit for 26,502 ALP and Technician posts have been revised from 28 years to 30 years. Similarly for the 62,907 Group D posts, the age limit has been equally relaxed to 30 years from 28 years. For OBCs the age limit has been raised from 31 years to 33 years and for SCs and STs it has been changed to 38 years from 36 years. Railways decided to make the move after protests erupted in Kerala and Bihar. The Board also agreed to relax the age limit not only in reserved categories but across all sections. Options for for taking the recruitment examination in Bangla and Malayalam was also decided to be made available.

Nearly 90k jobs up for grabs

Railways recruitment examinations for nearly 90,000 posts can be taken by candidates who have passed Class 10 and ITI for Group C Level I posts and Class 10 and ITI or diploma in engineering or a graduation in engineering.