RRB Recruitment 2018: 27,000 jobs up for grabs in Railways; how to apply online at official website www.indianrailways.gov.in

The last date to apply for interested candidates has been revised on March 31. (PTI)

RRB Recruitment 2018 for Railways jobs: Indian Railways has decided to extend the last date of online application for RRB ALP & Technician Recruitment 2018 from the earlier date of application. The last date to apply for interested candidates has been revised on March 31 till 11:59 pm on the official website of the respective railway recruitment boards. Indian Railways had earlier advertised highest numbers of vacancies of around 27,000 for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician Grade III Post through Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs).

As per requirements, candidates must have completed Matriculation/ SSLC with ITI/Diploma of Engineering and also has to fulfil required medical standards for every post. Candidates also must go through eligibility criteria, application process etc. for ALP and Technician Grade III Post.

The minimum age limit for candidates applying for the post must be 18, while the maximum must be 30. Relaxation in age is applicable for the reserved category candidates as per the government norms. Even as OBC applicants will get relaxation of 3 years, SC / ST candidates will get 5 years relaxation.

Application Fee for RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (APL) and Technicians Posts

For All Candidates (except Reserved Categories): Rs. 500/-

For Reserved Categories: Rs. 250/-

Payment mode: Online Payment/Bank Challan/Post Office Challan

Here is how you can apply:-

• Candidates must visit the official website www.indianrailways.gov.in

• They will have to now select the RRB Zone

• Now, click on “Apply Online for RRB ALP & Technician Post”

• Fill the required details

• You can now upload Scanned Photo and Signature

•After this submit the online form and pay the application fee

• Take the printout of application form for the future purpose