RRB NTPC Stage 2 Mains 2016 admit card: Railway Recruitment Board releases Admit card for 2nd Stage Main Exam

RRB NTPC Stage 2 Mains 2016: The Indian Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the admit card for NTPC 2nd stage 2016 examination on Monday. The exam which is also known as the main exam is conducted for various NTPC category posts. The exam will be held on January 17, 2017. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official websites. Due to a large number of about 56 lakh applicants registered for the exam this year, the board decided that the exam will be held in two stages to manage the number of applicants.

The second stage examination will also be computer-based which will include 120 multiple choice question and a time period of 90 minutes will be given. The questions will include General Awareness, Arithmetic, General Intelligence and Reasoning.

Railway Recruitment Board invited applications for 18,252 vacancies and almost 93 lakh aspirants had sent in their applications out of which 56 lakh aspirants had been selected to take the exam via the online method.

Follow some quick steps to download 2016 RRB NTPC Stage 2 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website and click on “RRB NTPC Stage 2 Admit Card”

Step 2: Fill up all the required details in the fields provided and click the “submit” button

Step 3: The admit card will appear. This can now be downloaded and printed.

Other relevant details are mentioned as below:

Post: Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate)

Date of the Exam: January 17, 2017

Vacancy information:

Commercial Apprentice (CA): 703

Traffic Apprentice (TA): 1645

Enquiry cum Reservation Clerk (ECRC):127

Goods Guard: 7591

Junior Accountant cum Amanuensis (Typist) (JAA):1205

Senior Clerk cum typist: 869

Assistant Station Master (ASM): 5942

Transport Assistant: 166

Senior Time Keeper: 04

Wishing all luck to the applicants!