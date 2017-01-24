RRB NTPC CBT Examination II Answer Key out for all Zone at indianrailways.gov.in; 18,252 vacancies to fill

Railway Recruitment Board.

The Non Technical Popular Category stage II examination’s answer keys and objection tracker has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates who have any problem and wish to raise an objection can do it now with the help of the objection tracker. January 30, 2017; 11:59pm is the last date to file for evaluation. Candidates can view the answer keys now on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board.

There are a total of 18,252 vacancies in the various technical and non-technical posts of RRB that will be filled via this examination. About 92 lakh candidates had applied for the first stage of the examination and over 3 lakh candidates have qualified to stage two of the examination.

RRB NTPC 2016 Answer Keys:

Candidates who wish to view the answer keys can follow the below-mentioned steps-