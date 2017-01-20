RPSC LDC Clerk Exam 2013 Result: Result declared, about 19088 candidates cleared the first phase

RPSC Clerk GR II Comb. Comp. Exam – 2013 (Phase I) results declared.

RPSC LDC Clerk Exam 2013 Result: The RPSC Clerk GR II Comb. Comp. Exam – 2013 (Phase I) results have been released by Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Candidates can now check their results on the official website of RPSC.

The exam was conducted by RPSC on October 23 in which about 19088 candidates have cleared the first phase. The Commission will soon announce the dates for the second phase of the examination.

How to download the Rajasthan RPSC LDC grade II results:

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to view their results-

Visit the official website of the RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the notification section link on the right-hand side

Click on the RPSC LDC grade II results 2013

A pdf file will open displaying list of selected candidates roll numbers

Find your roll number and take a print out of the same for future use

Marks for Clerk GR II Comb. Comp. Exam – 2013 (Phase I) is available on http://t.co/G8d9jRDL2E — RPSC, Ajmer (@RPSC1) January 19, 2017

The candidates who have successfully cleared the examinations will have to appear for a computer based test in English or Hindi.

About RPSC:

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is the premier commission of the Government of Rajasthan that organises the recruitment exams and procedures for recruiting employees, officers to various departments of the government.