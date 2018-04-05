Reliance Jio is hiring engineers, techies! 930 jobs up for grabs – How to apply at careers.jio.com

Reliance Jio Recruitment: Candidates who wish to apply for the jobs on offer can visit the official website now in order to fill the application form. (Reuters)

Reliance Jio as a part of its major recruitment drive as invited techies to fill a total of 930 technical jobs on its official website at careers.jio.com. Candidates who wish to apply for the jobs on offer can visit the official website now in order to fill the application form. Separate job description has been provided for the posts on offer at the official website. Candidates are requested to read the details and eligibility criteria for the job thoroughly before apply for the same. Posts on offer include- JC Backhaul Engineer, JC Telecom Executive, Maintenance Engineer, Maintenance Manager, State Core Maintenance Engg Fibre, JC Integrated Access Network Lead B, JC Telecom Executive and others. The posts on offer are for different job location that are spread through India.

Job Description of some of the some of the posts of offer is as follows-

JC Backhaul Engineer A:

1. Relevant experience within telecom industry particularly in the access layer

2. He/She should have handled Access IP nodes Particularly CISCO & Juniper routers

3. Knowledge of router configuration and router maintenance is highly desirable

4. Preferably should have undergone training in maintenance of CICSO router or CISCO certified program

Experience Requirement: Minimum 2 Years – Maximum 4 Years

JC Telecom Executive:

1. L1 Support for Investigative and Fault management activities for ISP Access electronics like ENB, CSS, FTTH, MW, Wi-Fi, IBS, Small Cells etc.

2. Execution of Evidence-based planned/preventive maintenance activities and update record Work Closely with FRT team for maintaining reliability of OFC network in the access side and FTTH OFC NW

Experience Requirement: Minimum 1 year – Maximum 3 Years

Maintenance Engineer:

1. Responsible to Monitor & Control all ISP performance KPIs ( eNodeB, MW & IP Availability, Alarms TTR etc). Monitor all the Tx & IP core links availability , Link utilisation , analyse and actions for improvement . Mobilise and coordination with FRT for Core/Colletor & Metro core links failure.

2. Monitor & Control all Fiber performance KPIs ( Link Availability, FTKM, MTTR etc). Analyse the reason for Fiber cut , restoration process and drive actions to reduce the Cut and MTTR

3. Ensure SO7 Closure within 48 hrs. FDP to FDP patching for commissioning of new links and devices.

4. Monitor & Control all Utility performance KPIs ( Facility uptime). Analyse the reason for Utility Failures, restoration process and drive actions to reduce the Failure and MTTR

Experience Requirement: 1 – 4 years

State Core Maintenance Engg Fibre:

1. Assets, Materials and Contracts management for the CMP

2. Monitoring performance of Fibre Network against defined SLA wrt the reliability of OFC network

3. To support O&M of Infra and the L2 O&M of Access Electronics against defined SLAs

4. To support Budgeting & Preparation for Fiber / access network

5. To coordinate with the NOC and O&M / ISP Core team for resolution of critical issues

6. Ensure QMS & HSEF policies implementation

Experience Requirement: Minimum 5 years – Maximum 10 years

Maintenance Manager:

1. To update Asset Master and Operations & Maintenance history for Assets

2. To ensure the reliability of OFC network, uptime of Fibre & utility equipment and network facilities

3. To ensure HSE&F guidelines are followed by members while at work

4. To carry out O&M activities for ISP electronics like eNB, CSS,FFTH,MW, Wi-Fi etc.

5. To implement energy optimization initiatives

6. To provide all field details and built field intelligence

7. To Carry out Change Management including documentation & GIS update

8. To provide leadership to outsourced Infrastructure Maintenance team and monitor competency

9. Compliance to QMS System Procedures and Guidelines

10. Compliance to Statutory & Regulatory requirements

11. Co work with NOC and Infrastructure Maintenance Core team for resolution of critical technical issues

11. Manage external interfaces with local authorities / other Operators

Experience Requirement: Minimum 10 Years – Maximum 15 Years

Here is the direct link to apply for the jobs-

http://careers.jio.com/frmJobCategories.aspx?func=w+cpdiT6wL4=&loc=/wASbQn4xyQ=&expreq=/wASbQn4xyQ=&flag=owKjsOqhxg4=

Along with this, Reliance Jio is also offering Sales & Distribution jobs, jobs in operations, IT and System jobs and many other. Details of these jobs are available on the official website.