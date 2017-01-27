RBSE 2017: Rajasthan gives Narendra Modi’s cashless economy drive a big boost, orders class 12 curriculum change

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) to go cashless. Source: Reuters

In an attempt to help the BJP-led government in making the Indian ecomony cashless, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has decided to include chapters on ‘cahless economy’ and ‘demonetisation’ in its Class 12 syllabus from the next academic session.

These chapters will be a part of the economic curriculum for the students. B L Chaudhary, RBSE chairperson in an interview said, “It was felt that many schoolchildren still didn’t know as to what exactly happened with demonetisation and what are the features of a cashless economy.” He further added “so we will have our Economics and Computer Science teachers making students familiar with the merits and demerits of a cashless economy.”

You may also like to watch-

After the announcement and implementation of demonetisation last in November 2016 the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has decided to go cashless and the procedure for which has been completed. Swipe machines have been installed for students to deposit their academic fees and also to pay for documents.

While Rajasthan is happily doing their part, congress does not seem to like their move at all with Congress leader Sachin Pilot calling it “ridiculous”.