RBI recruitment 2018: Vacancies announced for the post of Assistant at rbi.org.in, check details to apply

RBI recruitment 2018: The Reserve Bank of India has announced vacancies of the posts of Assistant at rbi.org.in. Candidates who are eligible and interested must note that they can apply online visiting the official website. Job aspirants must note that the application process will start from January 26, 2018. According to the official notification, the RBI will hire 27 assistants in its offices across the country. To apply for these post candidates must be a graduate from a recognised university. “At least a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate and Computer Knowledge of word processing on PC,” the job notification stated. Candidates must note that the last date to apply online is 5th February 2018. This is a special recruitment drive for PWD Candidates, as per the official notification.

RBI recruitment 2018: Get all the details regarding the vacancies here:-

Name of the post: Assistant.

Number of vacancies: 27 posts.

Educational Qualifications: Candidates must be a Graduate in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate and Computer Knowledge of word processing on PC.

Selection Process: The selection of the candidates will be done through Online Examination (Preliminary and Main) which will be followed by Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Pay Scale: Rs 14650/- per month (i.e. Rs 13150 plus two advance increments admissible to graduates) in the scale of 13150-750 (3)-15400- 900(4) -19000-1200(6)-26200-1300 (2)-28800- 1480(3) – 33240 – 1750 (1)- 34990.

RBI recruitment 2018: Here are some of the important dates:

Application process starts from 26th January 2018

Last Date for Online registration- 15th February 2018

Last date for payment of Examination Fees- 15th February 2018

Preliminary examination date – 6th April 2018

Mains examination date – 7th May 2018.

Here is the official notification:-

RBI recruitment 2018: How to apply:

Candidates can apply visiting the official website rbi.org.in after the link is activated. They need to enter all the relevant information before submitting the application form.

About RBI:

The Reserve Bank of India was established on April 1, 1935 in accordance with the provisions of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The Central Office of the Reserve Bank was initially established in Calcutta but was permanently moved to Mumbai in 1937. The Central Office is where the Governor sits and where policies are formulated. Though originally privately owned, since nationalisation in 1949, the Reserve Bank is fully owned by the Government of India. The Reserve Bank’s affairs are governed by a central board of directors. The board is appointed by the Government of India in keeping with the Reserve Bank of India Act.