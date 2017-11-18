RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2017: 526 vacancies announced at rbi.org.in; apply before December 7

The online test ID likely to be conducted in December 2017 or January 2018. (IE)

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2017: RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2017 application forms are now available at the official website of Reserve Bank of India – rbi.org.in. The application process to fill in 526 OA posts has begun and as per the official notification released on November 17 by RBI, the recruitment process to hire the Office Attendants for various offices of RBI will include an Online Test which will be followed by a Language Proficiency Test. The online test ID likely to be conducted in December 2017 or January 2018. The exact date of the examination will be announced by RBI on its official website. The candidates willing to take the examination will have to pay the application form fee online by December 7, 2017.

The 526 Posts of Office Attendant is distributed in these 17 locations:



Ahmedabad- 39

Bengaluru- 58

Bhopal- 45

Chandigarh and Shimla- 47

Chennai- 10

Guwahati-10

Hyderabad- 27

Jammu- 19

Lucknow- 13

Kolkata- 10

Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Panaji- 165

Nagpur- 9

New Delhi- 27

Thiruvananthapuram- 47

Age limit:

To apply for the post the candidate must fall in the age bracket between 18-25 years and must have been born between 2nd November 1992 to 1st November 1999, only (both days inclusive). The relaxation rules for upper age limit in reserved categories are applicable.

Qualification:

The candidate must be a Matriculate or SSC or Class 10th Pass as on 1st November 2017 from a recognized board from the State/UT that comes under the Regional Jurisdiction of the Regional Office where he/she is applying.

Candidate must be the domicile of the same State/UT

The Candidate should not be graduate as on 1st November 2017.

Candidate must be proficient in the regional language of the State/UT where he’s applying

Salary:

The candidate selected for the post will withdraw a basic salary of ₹10940/- per month along with several other allowances like Special Compensatory Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Family Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Dearness Allowance, Grade Allowance, etc

To apply for the post these are the steps to be followed:

Go to the official website of Reserve Bank of India.

Click on the link which says “Opportunities@RBI” at the bottom of the page.

Under the tab with “Current vacancies” click on the link to ”vaccancies.

The follow the notification for the recruitment of ”office attendant”

Properly read the instruction provided following which click on “Recruitment for the post of Office Attendant”.

You can then Login to the site, fill and then submit your application.

Save copy for further reference.