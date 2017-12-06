RBI Assistant Result 2017: Preliminary exam scores declared, visit official website

The exam was conducted by RBI for the post of an assistant on November 27 and 28.

RBI Assistant Result 2017: The results of the preliminary online examination conducted for the recruitment of assistants have been declared by the Reserve bank of India (RBI) at rbi.org.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can view their results on the official website now. The exam was conducted by RBI for the post of an assistant on November 27 and 28. The admit card for the same was released on November 17 and students even received an information handout along with the admit cards so that they know every aspect of the exam. Students are requested to keep their registration number and password that were created at the time of registration handy while checking y results as you might need the same to log in to your account.

RBI Assistant Result 2017: Follow the below mentioned steps to check your Reserve bank of India assistant exam score-

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Opportunities @RBI link

Step 3: Now click on the results tab under current vacancies link

Step 4: Now click on the link ‘Roll Numbers of provisionally selected candidates’

Step 5: A Pdf file containing the roll number of all shortlisted candidates will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: Take print out and download the same for future

While the preliminary exams were held on November 27 and 28, the mains examination will be conducted on December 20. Separate admission letters will be issued for the shortlisted candidates by RBI for the mains exam. Candidates can download the same as soon as they are issued. The time of the main examination and the venue of examinations will be indicated in the admission letters.

RBI Assistant Mains exam Admit Card 2017: Here are the steps that you need to follow in order to download your admit card-

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the current vacancies tab, click on the tab that says call letters

Step 3: Now click on the link that says call letter link for Assistant

Step 4: Download the Information Handout in the language that you prefer

Step 5: Click on the call letter download link in the new window

Step 6: Now enter your registration number, password/date of birth, and the captcha code given

Step 6: Click on Submit and then download your call letter

Note: Once you download your call letter, check all the credentials mentioned on it before taking a print out of the same. In case of any discrepancy contact the examination conducting body. Check all the information mentioned in the call letter carefully.