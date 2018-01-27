RBI recruitment: Assistant officer 2018 notification out at rbi.org.in; from pay scale to syllabus, check out all latest details here

RBI assistant 2018: The Reserve Bank of India has recently announced that they will be hiring candidates for the post of assistant at rbi.org.in. (PTI)

RBI assistant 2018: The Reserve Bank of India has recently announced that they will be hiring candidates for the post of assistant at rbi.org.in. Job aspirants who want to make their career in the banking sector can grab this opportunity. Candidates must note that the application process has begun from January 26, 2018. According to the job notification, the RBI has said that it will hire 27 assistants in its offices across the country. Those who have a graduate degree from a recognised can apply for the posts. This is a special recruitment drive for PWD Candidates, as per the official notification. The last date to apply online is February 5, 2018. Candidates who have successfully filled the application form should start their preparation as the dates for the examination will soon be notified by the RBI.

RBI assistant 2018: Here is how the examination will be conducted:-

In the year 2017, the RBI has maintained three stages for the final selection. The three stages included Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam and Interview. The preliminary exam was held for 100 marks which included subjects like English, numeric ability, reasoning.

The mains exam was held for 200 marks and the candidates were allowed 135 minutes to complete their test. A total of 40 marks were allotted to each subject like English, quantitative aptitude, reasoning, computer knowledge and general awareness.

After the candidates who have cleared both the prelims and mains exam they will be called for the interview where professional skills and overall knowledge of the candidate will be tested by the experts.

RBI assistant 2018: Here are details about the subjects:

English Language: One Word Substitution, Sentence Rearrangement, Sentence Completion, One Word Substitution, Sentence Rearrangement, Sentence Completion, Phrases Active Passive Voice, Reading Comprehension, Synonyms, Antonyms, Sentence Correction, Cloze Test,

Quantitative Aptitude: Time and Distance, Time and Work, HCF and LCM, Simple and Compound Interest, Problems on Trains, Average Probability, Allegations and Comparison, Permutation and Combination, Pipes & Cistern, Number System Geometry, Mensuration, Percentage, Algebra, Trigonometry,

Reasoning: Number Series, Blood Relations, Analogy, Odd Man Out, Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Directions Based Concept, Row Arrangements, Symbols, Statement Reading.

Computer Knowledge: Basic Hardware and Software, History of Computers, Devices, Viruses and Hacking.

General Awareness: Current affairs, Geography, History, Political Science, Banking Awareness, RBI Terms, Emoluments and Other Benefits, RBI ACT.

RBI assistant 2018: Here are some of the important dates:-

Application process starts from 26th January 2018

Last Date for Online registration- 15th February 2018

Last date for payment of Examination Fees- 15th February 2018

Preliminary examination date – 6th April 2018

Mains examination date – 7th May 2018.

Pay Scale: Rs 14650/- per month (i.e. Rs 13150 plus two advance increments admissible to graduates) in the scale of 13150-750 (3)-15400- 900(4) -19000-1200(6)-26200-1300 (2)-28800- 1480(3) – 33240 – 1750 (1)- 34990.

RBI assistant 2018: Here is how to apply:-

Candidates can apply visiting the official website rbi.org.in after the link is activated. They need to enter all the relevant information before submitting the application form.