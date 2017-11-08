RBI assistant 2017: Only two days left to apply at rbi.org.in, check exam date and other details here

RBI assistant 2017: Candidates who are yet to apply for the vacancies in 623 assistant posts announced by the Reserve Bank of India must note that the last date to apply is November 10, 2017. (Reuters)

RBI assistant 2017: Candidates who are yet to apply for the vacancies in 623 assistant posts announced by the Reserve Bank of India must note that the last date to apply is November 10, 2017, i.e only two days left. Candidates who want to apply must visit rbi.org.in now. The vacancies have been announced in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad and other cities. The RBI will conduct two written tests like the preliminary and main examination. The preliminary examination will be conducted for 100 marks from the subjects like english language, numeric ability, reasoning ability. The main examination, however, will be held for 200 marks from the subjects like English language, numeric ability, reasoning ability, general awareness and computer test. The preliminary exam will be conducted on December 20, 2017. However, as per the official notification, RBI reserves the right to change the dates of examination.

Age: The candidate should be between 20 and 28 years as on November 7, 2016. There is upper age relaxation for reserved categories.

RBI assistant 2017: Here are the steps to apply:-

1. Steps to apply for RBI assistant recruitment 2016.

2. Visit the official site – rbi.org.in.

3. Click on ‘Recruitment for the post of Assistant’

4. To register application, choose the tab “Click here for New Registration” and enter details like name, contact details and email-id.

5. A provisional registration number and password will be generated.

6. Note down the registration number and password.

7. The candidate will also receive an email and SMS.

8. Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the ‘Validate your details’ and ‘Save & Next’ button.

9. Upload photo and signature

10.Click on ‘Payment’ Tab and proceed for payment.

Educational qualification:

i) Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on computer.

ii) A candidate belonging to Ex-servicemen category (except dependents of ex-servicemen) should either be a graduate from a recognised University or should have passed the matriculation or its equivalent examination of the Armed Forces and rendered at least 15 years of defence service.

iii) Candidates applying for the post in a particular recruiting office should be proficient in the language (i.e. know to read, write, speak and understand the language) of the state/ any of the states falling under the recruiting office.