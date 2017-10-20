RBI assistant 2017: Host of vacancies announced, apply for 623 posts at rbi.org.in; Pay scale Rs 13,150-34,900

RBI assistant 2017: The Reserve Bank of India has announced 623 vacancies to fill various assistants posts at rbi.org.in. (Reuters)

RBI assistant 2017: The Reserve Bank of India has announced 623 vacancies to fill various assistants posts at rbi.org.in. Candidates who are willing to apply can refer to the official website of the bank. Candidates must note that the last date to submit the application is November 10, 2017. The RBI will conduct the preliminary examination across the country on November 27 and 28. The main exam is scheduled to be held on December 20 this year.

The preliminary exam will be conducted for 100 marks and will include questions on English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. Candidates will have one hour to complete this paper. The main exam will be for 200 marks and will include separate tests on reasoning (30 minutes), English language (30 minutes), numerical ability (30 minutes), general awareness (25 minutes) and computer knowledge (20 minutes), as per The Indian Express.

RBI assistant 2017 eligibility criteria :

1. Age:

Between 20 and 28 years as on 01.10.2017. Candidates must have been born not earlier than 02/10/1989 and not later than 01/10/1997 (both days including) are only eligible to apply.

2. Educational Qualifications :

i) At least a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC.

ii) A candidate belonging to Ex-servicemen category (except dependents of ex-servicemen) should either be a graduate from a recognized University or should have passed the matriculation or its equivalent examination of the Armed Forces and rendered at least 15 years of defence service.

iii) Candidates applying for a post in a particular recruiting office should be proficient in the language (i.e. know to read, write, speak and understand the language) of the state/ any of the states falling under the recruiting office.

3. Pay scale: Rs.13150-34900.

4. Application Fees/ Intimation Charges (Non- Refundable):

a)Rs 450 for OBC/General candidates (Examination fee+ Intimation Charges).

b) Rs 50 for SC/ST/PWD/EXS. (Intimation Charges).