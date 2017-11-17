RBI assistant Admit Card 2017 released for preliminary examinations at rbi.org.in, download yours now

All the candidates who registered to appear for the same can visit the official website of RBI to download their admit cards now. (Photo: IE)

RBI Admit Card 2017: Admit cards for the online preliminary examination for the post of Assistant have been released by the Reserve Bank of India at rbi.org.in. All the candidates who registered to appear for the same can visit the official website of RBI to download their admit cards now. An information handout will also be available for the candidates along with the admit cards on the official website. RBI is all set to conduct the examination for the post of an assistant on November 27 and 28. At the time of downloading their admit cards, students are requested to keep their registration number and password that were created at the time of registration handy. They will require the same to login to their accounts in order to download their admit cards.

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2017: Here are the steps that you need to follow in order to download your admit card-

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the current vacancies tab, click on the tab that says call letters

Step 3: Now click on the link that says call letter link for Assistant

Step 4: Download the Information Handout in the language that you prefer

Step 5: Click on the call letter download link in the new window

Step 6: Now enter your registration number, password/date of birth, and the captcha code given

Step 6: Click on Submit and then download your call letter

Note: Once you download your call letter, check all the credentials mentioned on it before taking a print out of the same. In case of any discrepancy contact the examination conducting body. Check all the information mentioned in the call letter carefully.

RBI assistant examination 2017: Exam Pattern-

The exam will be conducted for a total of 3 hours. The paper will have three sections – English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Numerical Ability. While the English language section will have 30 questions and Reasoning and the Numerical Ability will have 35 questions each. Each question will carry one mark. The Scores of Online Examination will be determined by adopting the following procedure:

The number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the Corrected Score after applying penalty for wrong answers.

The Corrected Scores so obtained by a candidate are made equivalent to take care of the minor difference in difficulty level, if any, in each of the objective tests held in different sessions to arrive at the Equated Scores.

All the best!!