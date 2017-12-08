Rajasthan Police vacancy 2017: 5390 constables to be hired, 12 pass candidates can apply now at rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com

Rajasthan Police vacancy 2017: In its latest job notification, the Rajasthan Police has announced vacancies for the post of 5390 Constables at rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com. (IE)

Rajasthan Police vacancy 2017: In its latest job notification, the Rajasthan Police has announced vacancies for the post of 5390 Constables at rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com. Candidates who are interested can now apply visiting the official website. Aspirants must note that the last date to apply online is December 25, 2017. Candidates who hacve passed class 12 examination or equivalent from a recognized board can grab this opportunity to join Rajasthan Police force. The authorities will conduct written examination and physical efficiency test to make the final appointments for the Rajasthan Police recruitment 2017 drive.

Rajasthan Police vacancy 2017: Check all details relating to the vacancies here:-

Name of the post: Constable

Number of vacancies: 5390 posts.

Pay Scale: Rs. 5,200-20,200, grade pay: Rs. 2,400

Age Limit: Those who will apply must note that they are born between January 02, 1995 and January 01, 2000.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed 12 or equivalent from a recognized board.

Selection Process: The candidates will have to undergo a written examination and physical efficiency test to be appointed.

Application Fee: The fee for the general candidates is Rs. 426 and for SC/ST candidates the fee is Rs. 376.

Rajasthan Police vacancy 2017: How to Apply:-

Candidate can apply through the official website– www.rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com. The candidates need an SSO id to login and apply.

About Rajasthan Police:

With the advent of independence in August 1947, the 563 princely States of India were gradually integrated into different administrative homogeneous units. The State of Rajasthan, in its present form, came into being in different stages. The Matsya union comprising Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur and Karauli were the first to be ushered in on March 18, 1948. They were joined a week later by Banswara, Bundi, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Kishangarh, Kushalgarh, Kota, Pratapgarh, Shahpura, Tonk and Udaipur. Exactly a year later, the four larger States viz. Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner and Jaisalmer also joined in. Together they formed the Greater Rajasthan, which was inaugurated by Home Minister of India Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on 31st March, 1949. Though the process had started immediately after independence, it was not until 1956 that all the States came together to form the present Rajasthan. The erstwhile princely States constituting Rajasthan varied considerably in size, population, revenue resources, administrative procedures and practices.