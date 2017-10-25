Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2017: Online application for more than 5000 constable posts available, check details here

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2017: Applications process for recruitment to the post of constable has begun on the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. (Website)

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2017: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2017 Notification for 5390 Constable Posts. Applications process for recruitment to the post of constable has begun on the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before 21 November 2017. People in huge numbers apply for Rajasthan Police Constable jobs. However, the wait for this year is over now as the police department has released 5390 constable vacancies. Check out the details of the vacancy below:

Important Dates

• Rajasthan Police Constable 2017 Notification Declaration Date – 18th October 2017

• Starting Date to fill Online Registration Form / Application Form – 23rd October 2017

• Last Date to fill Online Registration Form / Application Form – 21st November 2017

• Rajasthan Police Constable 2017 Admit Card Declaration Date – Update Soon

• Rajasthan Police Constable 2017 Exam Date – Update Soon

Eligible candidates can apply through the online mode up to 21 November 2017 till 12.00 pm.

Details about Rajasthan Police, Jaipur Vacancy

Constable: 5390 Posts

• Constable (General): 4684 Posts

• Constable (general – TSP / Sahria Area): 402 posts

• Constable (Driver): 304 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for the post of Constable in Rajasthan Police

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be 8th/10th/12th standard pass from any recognized board. Candidates can refer to the detailed notification link for more information.

Selection process for Constable Posts

The Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written examination/physical skill test/skill test and medical test.

Examination fee

• General/OBC/SC/ST of other states: Rs. 400/-

• SC/ST: Rs. 350/- (only for native residents of Rajasthan State)

Age limit for Constable Posts (As per January 1, 2018)

• Constable (General / Operator): 18 – 23 years

• Constable (Driver): 18 – 26 years

How to Apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2017?

Interested candidates can apply for the vacancy by following the below mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Police – police.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Rajasthan Police Constable Notification”

Step 3: Read full notification and all the instructions very carefully

Step 4: Click on the Apply Online Link

Step 5: Fill in all the necessary details

Step 6: Check all details and validate them

Step 7: Submit the form and take printout of application form