Rajasthan Police recruitment 2017: Applications invited for 5,390 constables posts, last date to apply November 21

For selection, candidates will have to undergo a number of procedures.

The Rajasthan Police in Jaipur has invited applications for the posts of constables in the state. Those interested can apply on or before November 21 at police.rajasthan.gov.in. In the Rajasthan Police recruitment 2017 notification, applications have been invited for 5,390 vacant posts in different parts of the state. For constable (General), applications have been invited for 4684 posts, while for constable (driver), 304 posts and for constable (general-TSP/Sahria rea), applications have been invited for 402 posts.

The notification further said that interested candidates can apply through online applications. In order to apply, candidates must download the form from the website police.rajasthan.gov.in and fill up the form before applying. Hard copy will not be accepted in any form. Interested candidates must have passed class 8th/9th and 10th, from any recognised board.

For selection, candidates will have to undergo a number of procedures which included a written test, physical skill test, skill test and medical test.

Candidates who belong to General/OBC/SC/ST will have to pay the examination fee of Rs 400, while those from SC /ST ( those candidates who are native of Rajasthan), will have to pay Rs 350. Fees will be accepted at E-Mitra Kiosk centres of Jan Suvidha Kendras, the notification added.

For those applying for the posts of constable(general/operator), age limit is between 18-23 as on January 1, 2018, for Constable (Driver), the age limit is between 18-26 till the same date.