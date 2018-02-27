Rajasthan Police admit card 2018: Hall ticket for Constable Exam to be released today at rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com, know when and how to download

Rajasthan Police admit card 2018: Rajasthan Police will release the admit cards for Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment examination today. (Website)

Rajasthan Police admit card 2018: Rajasthan Police will release the admit cards for Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment examination today. The hall tickets will be available at the official website – rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com. Rajasthan Police Constable Examination begins from March 7 2018 for which the admit cards will be available at 9 pm tonight, as per the official website. As per the notification, a total of 5390 vacancies have been announced for recruitment. Official notification was released last year in the month of October. Applicants who applied for the same will get an update about the admit cards on their registered mobile number and email id. Other details in this regard can also be found on the official website.

Rajasthan Police admit card 2018: How to download?

Applicants may follow the quick steps mentioned below to download Rajasthan Police admit card 2018:

Step 1) Log on to the official website: rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com

Step 2) Click on Police Constable Recruitment link

Step 3) After clicking on the link a new page will be opened with Login Section.

Step 4) Enter required details like Login/ Registration/ Application /User ID and Password.

Step 5) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6) Download the admit card

Step 7) Take a print out of the hall ticket and keep it for the time of examination

Important dates for Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment examination:

Application Registration – Closed

Payment – Closed

Admit Card – 27 February 2018 (Effective 9 PM)

Examination Starting From – 7 March 2018

Exam pattern for Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment examination:

• The exam will consist of three parts

> Reasoning and logic

> General knowledge, current affairs and general science

> History, economy, geography, polity, culture and arts of Rajasthan

• The online objective type exam will be of 75 marks

• There will be negative marking for every wrong answered question

Cut off

Minimum cut off for –

• General and OBC candidates: 40%

• SC/ ST candidates: 30%

• Saharia candidates of Baran district: 25%