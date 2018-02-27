Railways to allow visually impaired aspirants for job exam

The railway ministry today told the Delhi High Court that it will allow visually impaired candidates to appear in its recruitment examinations. (PTI

The railway ministry today told the Delhi High Court that it will allow visually impaired candidates to appear in its recruitment examinations. The ministry informed a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar that it would allow such candidates against its 90,000 vacancies. The response came on a plea by National Federation of the Blind challenging two recent notifications according to which visually impaired persons were barred from appearing for recruitment exams.

The ministry also said that it would issue a fresh notification in this regard. The court has now fixed the matter for further hearing on March 1.