Railways Recruitment 2018: Vacancies for engineers in MVRC, here is how to apply

Railways Recruitment 2018: The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd (MRVC) has recently released a notification announcing posts for engineers to fill in their various departments. Eligible candidates can definitely take them up as their career option as a job here offers immense benefits. The information regarding these vacancies and the application process will be available on the official website: mrvc.indianrailways.gov.in. The online application process has also already started from 27 December last year and the last date to submit the form is on January 27, 2018.

The vacancies are available for the post of Project Engineer. The details are as follows:

Project Engineer (Civil engineering) – 8 posts

Project Engineer (Electrical engineering) – 6 posts

Project Engineer (Telecommunication) – 4 posts

Number of posts shown above are tentative and may change depending upon the project requirements. Applicants finally empanelled, will be inducted as per actual requirement and progress of the project from time to time. Though the project tenure is for 5 years, the initial appointment will be made for two years on contract basis with consolidated emoluments. The period of contract is extendable by three years with enhanced emoluments, depending upon the project requirements and performance of the candidate.

Eligibility: Engagement will be made on the basis of scores of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering-2017. Based on GATE-2017 score and Organizational requirement, candidates will be shortlisted for verification of documents and discussions. A Bachelor degree in Engineering with 60 percent marks is also the requirement.

Age limit: The candidate’s upper age limit should not exceed 30 years as on 27th December, 2017. Age relaxation will be applicable as per the rules.

Salary: The candidate will be paid salary in the scale of Rs.40000 -140000 with the Basic Pay of Rs. 40000.

Indian Railways recruitment 2018: Here’s how eligible candidates can apply

1 Candidates have to take a printout of the Application Form.

2. Affix a recent photograph in the space provided and sign in the designated place.

3. send the scanned copy through e-mail at gate2017mrvc@gmail.com on or before 27.01.2018. Incomplete applications and applications sent through other means/mode shall be summarily rejected.

4. Candidates are also required to send scanned copies of their following documents along with the application :

-GATE 2017 Admit card and GATE-2017 official Score card

-Engineering Graduation Marksheet

-Engineering Graduation Certificate

-Date of Birth Certificate/Age proof

-Caste Certificate (If belonging to reserved community.)

What is MVRC?

Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd.(MRVC), a Public Sector Undertaking of Govt. of India under Ministry of Railways (MoR), incorporated on 12th July 1999 under Companies Act, 1956, executes the projects under Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP). The Corporation already executed number of suburban rail improvement projects in Mumbai and extended suburbs for enhancing suburban rail transportation capacity. The corporation is also involved in the planning and development of Mumbai Suburban Rail system MRVC is looking for dynamic and result oriented candidates for manning the following position for execution of projects in Mumbai Suburban Area.