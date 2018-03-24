Railways Recruitment 2018: 11148 Group D RRB posts available; here is how to apply

As per the notification, candidates should be in between 18 to 31 years of age as on July 1, 2018. (PTI)

Railways Recruitment 2018: For those looking for jobs in Railways and might have missed the opportunities earlier, here is another chance. The railway recruitment board has come out with an advertisement seeking applications for 11148 Group D posts. Interested candidates can apply for said posts at the earliest on the official website www.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date of application is March 31. Candidates are advised to go through details including educational qualification, selection process, age limit, application fee, minimum physical Standard and how to apply before applying for the posts. Those found eligible for jobs will have to give Computer Based Test (CBT). After this, qualified candidates will have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

As per the notification, candidates should be in between 18 to 31 years of age as on July 1, 2018. The age relaxation is however applicable for those in the reserved category according to government norms. OBC candidates have been given 3 years relaxation, even as / ST applicants given age relaxation of 5 years.

Those applying for posts under general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Candidates from SC/ST/Women/PWD/Transgender/Minorities/Economically Backward/Ex-Serviceman will have to pay Rs 250.

Candidates must have passed Class 10 or ITI from any Institution recognised by the government or 10th pass plus National Apprenticeship Certificate or 10 pass plus ITI, the notification added.

Here is how you can apply:

1) Candidates can visit the official website www.indianrailways.gov.in

2) After this, they are required to visit RRB Zone

3) Now, they must click on “Apply Online for RRB”

4) They are then required to fill required details

5) Candidates can now upload scanned photograph and signature

6) They can now submit the online form and pay the application fee

7) Last but not the least, candidates can take out a print of application form for future use.

Candidates have also been suggested to have their own mobile number and active personal email id for the entire duration of recruitment as communications shall be sent only through SMS and email till the recruitment process is done. The board at any stage, will not entertain any request for change of mobile number and email address.