Railways recruitment 2017: New 295 vacancies announced for 10th pass candidates, here is how to apply

Railways recruitment 2017: In its new job notification, the West Central Railway division of the Indian Railways, has announced 295 vacancies at the at wr.indianrailaways.gov.in. (IE)

Railways recruitment 2017: In its new job notification, the West Central Railway division of the Indian Railways, has announced 295 vacancies at the at wr.indianrailaways.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates who are interested can apply before December 31, 2017. The candidates will be hired for various posts under trade apprentice like Electrician, Welder, fitter, carpenter, painter, electronics, Electrician and others. West Central Railway has said that the age limit of the candidates is between 15- 23 years. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list prepared by the department considering the marks of the candidates in 10th standard. You can also check or mponline.gov.in.

Railways recruitment: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

Vacancies in BTC Kota:-

Electrician: 61 posts.

Fitter: 30 posts.

Welder: 17 posts.

Painter: 02 posts.

Mason: 03 posts.

Carpenter: 01 posts.

Vacancies in Kota (Signal and Telecommunication): 05 posts

Electronics: 05 posts.

Vacancies in Kota, Engineering: 40 posts.

Electrician: 02 posts.

Fitter: 18 posts.

Welder (Electric and gas): 20posts.

Vacancies in Tughlakabad: 136 posts.

Electrician: 38 posts.

Fitter (Mechnical) : 27 posts.

Electronics: 20 posts.

Welder: 12 posts.

Machinist: 05 posts.

Turner: 05 posts.

Lab Assistance: 01 post.

Electronics: 20 posts.

COPA: 14 posts.

Painter: 05 posts.

Crane Operator: 02 posts.

Plumber: 05 posts.

Draftsman: 02 posts.

Educational Qualification: Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list prepared by the department considering the marks of the candidates in class 10. They should have minimum 50 per cent marks in 10th standard. Candidates should also have ITI trade diploma certificate.

Age limit: Candidates who should be between maximum 15- 23 years old.

Railways recruitment 2017: Steps to apply:-

1. Go to the official wr.indianrailaways.gov.in or mponline.gov.in

2. Search your desired job to apply.

3. Now read the details of the posts and apply online.

4. Take a print out of the application and save it for future reference.

Railways recruitment 2017: Here is the official notification:-



About West Central Railways:-

The West Central Railway with its headquarters at Jabalpur comprises of Jabalpur and Bhopal divisions of erstwhile Central Railway and Kota division of erstwhile Western Railway. The formal gazette notification announcing the formation of this new zonal railway was issued on 4th July 2002 by the Ministry of Railway, Govt. of India. Important stations served by this railway include Jabalpur, Bhopal & Kota of A1 Category Stations, Habibganj, Itarsi, Bina, Vidisha, Hoshangabad, Katni, Satna, Saugor, Maihar, Pipariya, Damoh, Sawai Madhopur,Bharatpur of A Category Stations and Ganjbasoda, Harda, Guna, Narsinghpur, Madanmahal, Gangapur city, Ramganj Mandi , Baran, Chau Mahala, Shri Mahabirji etc. . West Central Railway has a fair balance of passenger and freight traffic. On the freight side the most important originating traffic is of cement which is loaded in Satna-Rewa cluster of Jabalpur division. Lakheri, Dadhdevi, Morak stations of Kota division.