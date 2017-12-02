Railways recruitment 2017: Apply for new 313 vacancies at secr.indianrailways.gov.in; here are details, check now

Railways recruitment 2017: The South East Central Railway division of the Indian Railways has announced a huge number of vacancies at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. According to the official notification, the railways will be hiring 313 candidates in apprentices Posts in Nagpur Division. Candidates who are eligible and interested can now apply visiting the official website. Aspirants must note that Railways has set December 27, 2017, as the deadline for submitting the job application. Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee to apply. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list which will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in 10th and ITI marks in the trade. Railways will also conduct a medical examination of physical fitness. An amount of Rs 24 will have to be paid by the candidates towards medical examination. The candidate must be 10th class passed or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 per cent marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training.
Railways recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the posts:-
Total number of posts: 313 Posts
Railways recruitment 2017: Name of Posts:-
Electrician: 48 Posts
Fitter: 36 Posts
Diesel Mechanic: 46 Posts
Painter: 23 Posts
Carpenter: 19 Posts
Pipe Fitter: 20 Posts
Welder: 32 Posts
PASSA: 18 Posts
Secretarial Practice (SP): 10 Posts
Wire man: 11 Posts
Electronics Mechanic: 19 Posts
Power Mechanics: 04 Posts
Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance: 04 Posts
Upholsterer (Trimmer): 04 Posts
Bearer: 04 Posts
Motibagh workshop vacancies: 15 Posts
Fitter: 06 Posts
Welder: 09 Posts
Date of commencement of Online Application: 28.11.2017.
Last Date of Online Application: 27.12.2017.
Age Limit: The candidates should be between 15-24 years of age as on 25.11.2017.
Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list which will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in 10th and ITI marks in the trade.
Medical Examination: Railways will also conduct a medical examination of physical fitness. An amount of Rs 24 will have to be paid by the candidates towards medical examination.
Railways recruitment 2017: Here is how to apply:-
1. Candidates must visit secr.indianrailways.gov.in.
2. Go to recruitment section.
3. Fill the online application.
4. Keep all your details handy before filling up the form.
5. Pay the fee online.
6 Submit the application form.
7. Save and take a print out of the application for future reference.
About South East Central Railway:
In recognition to persistent public demands, a new Railway Zone, with its Headquarters at Bilaspur, was inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 20th Sep’ 1998.
The vision of South East Central Railway:
Indian Railways shall provide efficient, affordable, customer-focused and environmentally sustainable integrated transportation solutions. It shall be a vehicle for inclusive growth, connecting regions, communities, ports and centres of industry, commerce, tourism and pilgrimage across the country. The reach and access to its services will be continuously expanded and improved by its integrated team of committed, empowered and satisfied employees and by use of cutting-edge technology.