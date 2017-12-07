Railways Recruitment 2017: 1785 Apprentice posts on offer in South Eastern Railways, check vacancy details here

Railways Recruitment 2017: The South Eastern Railways has invited online applications from eligible and interested candidates who are Indian nationals for engagement/training as Act Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 and Apprenticeship rules, 1992 in workshops and other establishments of South Eastern railways. Candidates interested must submit their online application through the prescribed method between December 4, 2017 and January 2, 2018. A total of 1785 Apprentice posts on offer – check ser.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates need to note that the applications can be submitted only through the online mode, there is no other mode for the submission of the same.
Railways Recruitment 2017: Eligibility criteria for application at the South Eastern Railways-
– Aspirants should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 01.01.2018
– The upper age limit is relaxable for up to 05 years in case of ST/SC candidates, 03 years for OBC and 10 years for physically handicapped candidates
– Candidates should have completed their class 10th from a recognised board with a minimum aggregate of 50% marks
– Aspirants should satisfy the minimum standard of physical fitness as prescribed
Railways Recruitment 2017: Application Fees-
– A non-refundable sum of Rs 100 has to be submitted as the application fees
– However, no fees has to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/women candidates
Railways Recruitment 2017: Steps to apply-
– Candidates need to fill out the application form that is available at http://recruit-app.com/actapprenticers_ser_2017-18/
– Go through the detailed instructions before filling the application form
– Note that all relevant information must be filled in the application form, otherwise, the application can be cancelled
– Candidates need to indicate the mobile number and valid e-mail ID which needs to be active over the entire process of selection
Railways Recruitment 2017: The various posts on offer are as follows-
Kharagpur Workshop-360 posts
Signal & Telecom Kharagpur Workshop- 87 posts
Track Machine Workshop/ Kharagpur- 120 posts
SSE (Works) Engg / Kharagpur- 28 posts
Carriage & Wagon Depot Kharagpur- 121 posts
TRD Depot/electrical / Kharagpur- 40 posts
EMU Shed/ Electrical/TPKR- 40 posts
Electric Loco Shed/ Santragachi- 456 posts
Sr. DEE (G) Chakraoharpur- 93 posts
Carriage & wagon Depot/ Chakraoharpur- 65 Posts
Electric Loco Shed/ Tata- 72 posts
Engineering Workshop/ SINI- 100 Posts