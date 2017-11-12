Railways recruitment 2017: North Western Railway invites applications for Laboratory Assistant post; all details here

Railways recruitment 2017: North Western Railway, RRC Ajmer has released notification for recruitment to the post of Laboratory Assistant (or Lab Assistant). (PTI)

Railways recruitment 2017: North Western Railway, RRC Ajmer has released notification for recruitment to the post of Laboratory Assistant (or Lab Assistant). The notice is out on the official website, nwr.indianrailways.gov.in. The website has invited application for 8 posts. The application form is available on the website. Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in the interview. The eligible candidates for the post can attend walk in interview on November 30, 2017, from 9 am onwards. Further details are as follows:

North Western Railway Vacancy Details:

Name of the post – Lab Assistant

Number of posts – 8

Eligibility Criteria –

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience: 12th (10+2 Stage) with science plus 2 Years Diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT).

Selection Process –

An interview will be conducted and the candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in the interview.

Important dates –

Walk in Interview Date: 30 November 2017 (9 AM).

How to Apply for Lab Assistant Posts –

Walk-in interview is scheduled to be held at ‘Railway Officer’s Club Chowk, Ajmer’.

About North Western Railway

The North Western Railway is one of the seventeen railway zones in India. It is headquartered at Jaipur, with 59,075 plus employees, 658 plus stations and a route length of more than 5761 km across at least some parts of four states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana. North Western Railway came into effect on 1st October, 2002. It was carved out of 2 divisions each from Northern and Western Railways. NWR operates international rail service Thar Express from Jodhpur to Karachi. This zone is the key enabler of the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Project by virtue of running railways 1,500 km long Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.