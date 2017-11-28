Railway recruitment 2017: West Central Railway announces 345 vacancies at wr.indianrailaways.gov.in, here is how to apply

Railway recruitment 2017: The West Central Railway has released a job notification to fill up the vacancies of 345 posts at the Indian railways at wr.indianrailaways.gov.in. (PTI)

Railway recruitment 2017: The West Central Railway has released a job notification to fill up the vacancies of 345 posts at the Indian railways at wr.indianrailaways.gov.in. Candidates who are interested can apply before December 20, 2017. As per the official notification, candidates will be hired for various posts like fitter, Electrician, Welder, Electrician Mechanic and others. According to the West Central Railway railways, the various posts under the trade apprentice posts will be filled in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Railway recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the posts:-

Jobs for ITI diploma holder:- 276 posts.

Electrician: 53 Vacancy

Wireman: 07 Vacancy

Machinist: 04 Vacancy

Carpenter: 12 Vacancy

Fitter: 72 Vacancy

Welder: 22 Vacancy

Painter: 17 Vacancy

Black Smith: 24 Vacancy

Mason: 20 Vacancy

Diesel Mechanic: 16 Vacancy

Electronics Mechanic: 22 Vacancy

AC Mechanic: 07 Vacancy

2. Vacancies for Fresher’s or 10/12th pass candidates:- 69 Posts.

Painter: 4 Posts

Black Smith: 6 Posts

Fitter: 18 Posts

Welder: 06 Posts

Electrician: 13 Posts

Wireman: 1 Posts

Machinist: 1 Posts

Carpenter: 3 Posts

AC Mechanic: 2 Posts

Mason: 5 Posts

Diesel Mechanic: 4 Posts

Electronics Mechanic: 6 Posts

Age limit: Candidates who should be between maximum 15- 24 years old.

Application fee: The applicants need to pay Rs. 182.60 as registration fee.

Selection process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list prepared by the department considering the marks of the candidates in 10th and 12th standard.

Railways recruitment 2017: Here is how to apply:-

1. Visit the official wr.indianrailaways.gov.in.

2. Search your desired job to apply.

3. Now read the details of the posts and apply online.

4. Take a print out of the application and save it for future reference.

Here is the job notification:

About West Central Railways:-

The West Central Railway with its headquarters at Jabalpur comprises of Jabalpur and Bhopal divisions of erstwhile Central Railway and Kota division of erstwhile Western Railway. The formal gazette notification announcing the formation of this new zonal railway was issued on 4th July 2002 by the Ministry of Railway, Govt. of India. Important stations served by this railway include Jabalpur, Bhopal & Kota of A1 Category Stations, Habibganj, Itarsi, Bina, Vidisha, Hoshangabad, Katni, Satna, Saugor, Maihar, Pipariya, Damoh, Sawai Madhopur,Bharatpur of A Category Stations and Ganjbasoda, Harda, Guna, Narsinghpur, Madanmahal, Gangapur city, Ramganj Mandi , Baran, Chau Mahala, Shri Mahabirji etc. . West Central Railway has a fair balance of passenger and freight traffic. On the freight side the most important originating traffic is of cement which is loaded in Satna-Rewa cluster of Jabalpur division. Lakheri, Dadhdevi, Morak stations of Kota division.