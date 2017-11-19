Railways Recruitment 2017: 863 new vacancies announced; here is how to apply

Candidates who are interested to apply can do so before December 7, 2017. (IE)

Railways Recruitment 2017: There is good news for the Railway job seekers! If you are looking for a job than this is the right opportunity for you since Eastern Railway has released a recruitment notification to fill 863 vacant positions of Act Apprentices in Liluah Workshop and Howrah Division. Candidates who are interested to apply can do so before December 7, 2017. To apply in these posts, a candidate should have at least passed 10th from a recognised Board TI (NCVT). Candidates should be between 15 to 24 years of age as on July 1, 2017. The selection of the candidates will be done through written exam and interview.

Talking about Eastern Railway (ER), it was formed on 14th April, 1952 by integration of the East Indian Railway (EIR) consisting of Sealdah, Howrah, Asansol and Danapur Divisions and the entire Bengal – Nagpur Railway (BNR). The jurisdiction of ER extended from Howrah to Mughalsarai in the North, upto Visakhapatnam in the South and upto Nagpur in the Central area. The three Upper divisions of E.I.R. were added to Northern Railway. Apart from four open line divisions i.e Sealdah, Howrah, Asansol and Malda, this Railway has three major Workshops situated at Liluah, Kanchraparaand Jamalpur.

Coming back to the vacancies announced, here is allow you need to know about Railways Recruitment 2017:

For Liluah Workshop:

Fitter – 80 Posts

Machinist – 23 Posts

Turner – 11 Posts

Welder – 50 Posts

Painter General – 5 Posts

Electrician – 15 Posts

Wireman – 15 Posts

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning – 5 Posts

Posts vacant for Howrah:

Fitter- 281 Posts

Welder – 61 Posts

Mech. (MV) – 9 Posts

Mech. (DSL) – 17 Posts

Blacksmith – 9 Posts

Machinist – 9 Posts

Carpenter – 9 Posts

Painter General – 9 Posts

Lineman General – 9 Posts

Wireman – 9 Posts

Ref. and Air Cond. Mech. – 8 Posts

Electrician – 220 Posts

Mechanic and Machine Tool Maintenance – 9 Posts

How to apply:

Candidates who are interested to take the examination can submit the applications along with the relevant documents to the Workshop Personnel Officer, Eastern Railway, Liluah, Howrah – 711204. The application should be superscribed as ‘Application for Liluah Workshop or Application for Howrah Division’.