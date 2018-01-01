Alert! Here’s your last chance to apply for Railways Recruitment 2017-18 these big jobs

If you have always dreamt of working with Indian Railways, here is your last chance! (Image: IE)

Railways Recruitment 2017-18: If you have always dreamt of working with Indian Railways, here is your last chance! So, Hurry Up! The online application form for South Eastern Railway division 2017-18 will end on January 2, 2018, that means, tomorrow. Grab it! Desirous and eligible candidates are invited and can apply the form online before the clock strikes 12. The release on the official website states – “Eligible candidates, who are Indian nationals are invited for engagement/training as Act Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 and Apprenticeship Rules, 1992, as amended from time to time, in Workshops and other establishments of South Eastern Railway.” What’s important to note is – Applications should be submitted online, no other form of submission will be entertained. To make the task easier, we have culled down the details for you:

SOUTHEAST RAILWAY RECRUITMENT:

The Railway Recruitment Board 2017-18 of South Eastern Railway division had invited eligible candidates to apply for 1785 Apprentice vacancies for various trades. Candidates are supposed to fill up the forms before January,2, 2018.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The candidate should be above 15 years of age and below 24 years as on 1st January, 2018. The age mentioned in the Matriculation certificate and Birth certificate will be seen to confirm. For Schedule caste/tribe (SC/ST), the upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years, 3 years in case of OBC and 10 years for Physically Handicapped candidates.

Educational Qualification: The eligible candidate is the one who has passed Matriculation from a recognized Board with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate and an ITI pass certificate granted by NCVT.

Application Fees: To apply, one has to pay Rs.100. However, no fees is to be paid by SC/ST/PWD and Women candidates. One can pay fees through the”payment gateway” available at the website. Payment can be made through online digital modes: Debit card, e-wallet, credit card and so on.

How to Apply:

To apply, the candidate must be clicking the link recruit-app.com/actapprenticers_ser_2017-18, which is available on South Eastern Railway, ser.indianrailways.gov.in. Before applying, go through to the given instructions.

All information should be filled carefully and the Name, DOB, must match with the same on the Matriculation certificate.

Candidates should also keep in mind to apply in their respective category (SC/ST/OBC)

Submit your valid mobile number and email Ids, which will be further used for the entire process of selection.

Scanned Photograph: Candidate needs to upload their good quality and contrast colorful photograph. It should a recent photo, not more than 3 months old, and should be uploaded in JPG/JPEG formats.

Scanned Signature: Candidate needs to upload its full signature at the space provided in the application form, again, in the JPG/JPEG format and specified size.

Total number of Division wise vacancies: 1785

Kharagpur Workshop: 360 posts

Signal and Telecom Kharagpur Workshop: 87 posts

Track Machine Workshop/Kharagpur: 120 posts

SSE (Works) Engg/Kharagpur: 28 posts

Carriage and Wagon Depot Kharagpur: 121 posts

TRD Depot/electrical/Kharagpur: 40 posts

EMU Shed/Electrical/TPKR: 40 posts

Electric Loco Shed/Santragachi: 456 posts

Sr. DEE (G) Chakraoharpur: 93 posts

Carriage and wagon Depot/Chakraoharpur: 65 posts

Electric Loco Shed/Tata: 72 posts

Engineering Workshop/SINI: 100 posts