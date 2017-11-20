Railways Recruitment 2017: 10th pass candidates, Eastern Railways invites applications for 863 posts; know last date for application

The candidates shall have to apply for one unit only, either for Liluah Workshop or for Howrah Divison. (Photo: IE)

Railways Recruitment 2017: The Eastern Railways has invited interested and eligible candidates to apply for a total of 863 vacant positions of Act Apprentices in Liluah Workshop and Howrah Division. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do so before December 7, 2017 which is the last date for the submission of application. According to the notification released by the Eastern Railways, the candidates shall have to apply for one unit only, either for Liluah Workshop or for Howrah Divison. No candidates can apply for both the units in which case the application is liable to be rejected. The application containing the application should be superscribed “Application for Liluah Workshop” or “Application for Howrah Division.”

Railways Recruitment 2017: Application Process-

Interested candidates need to send their filled in application forms along with the relevant documents top the Workshop Personnel Officer, Eastern Railway, Liluah, Howrah-711204.

Railways Recruitment 2017: Education Qualification-

1. The candidate should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 01.07.2017

2. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years n case of SC/ST candidates

3. The candidate should have passed class 10th from a recognised board

Railways Recruitment 2017: Mentioned below are the posts on offer (863 in total)-

For Liluah Workshop:

1. Fitter- 80 posts

2. Machinist- 23 posts

3. Turner- 11 posts

4. Welder- 50 posts

5. Painter General- 5 posts

6. Electrician- 15 posts

7. Wireman- 15 posts

8. Refrigeration and Air Conditioning- 5 posts

For Howrah Division:

1. Fitter- 281 posts

2. Welder- 61 posts

3. Meach. (MV)- 9 posts

4. Mech. (DSL)- 17 posts

5. Blacksmith- 9 posts

6. Machinist- 9 posts

7. Carpenter- 9 posts

8. Painter General- 9 posts

9. Lineman General- 9 posts

10. Wireman- 9 posts’

11. Refrigeration and Air Conditioning- 8 posts

12. Electrician- 220 posts

13. Mechanic and Machine Tool Maintenance- 9 posts

