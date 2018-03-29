Railway recruitment 2018: Vacancies get bigger! 20,000 additional jobs on offer after 90000 opportunities; check details

Railway Recruitment 2018: While earlier the number of posts on offer was 90000 including Railway Group C and D vacancies, the number has now gone up to 1,10,000.

Railway recruitment 2018: More vacancies are coming in the Indian Railways. In February, Railway had released a notification regarding the recruitment of candidates for 90,000 posts across. The Rail ministry has now announced some more vacancies. Earlier, the number of posts on offer was 90000 including Railway Group C and D vacancies. The vacancies have now gone up to 1,10,000.

According to latest advertisement issued by the government, Indian Railways has added more than 9,000 jobs in Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF).

The ministry has also announced over 10,000 additional jobs in L-2.

The notification and application for Group C (26,502 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician posts) and Group D (62,907 posts) are already out.

The notification for RPF and RPSF will be published in the month of May 2018. The last date for Group C and D online application is March 31, 2018 till 23.59 hrs.

Below are details you need to know Group C and D jobs in Indian Railways:

RRB recruitment 2018: 62,907 Group D Posts

Pay scale:

Rs. 18000; Level – 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix + Allowances

How to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of railway recruitment at indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Select the RRB Zone

Step 3: Click on “Apply Online for RRB”

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Upload Scanned Photo and Signature

Step 6: Submit the online form and pay the application fee

Step 7: Take printout of application form for future use

RRB recruitment 2018: 26,502 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician posts

Pay scale:

Level 02 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix with initial pay of Rs 19900/- plus other allowances as admissible.

How to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of railway recruitment at indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Read all the Information and Instructions thoroughly before starting the filling up of the application by clicking the Link CEN01/2018 on the official websites of RRBs.

Step 3: Scanned documents JPEGformat to be kept ready before filling the application

Step 4: Confirm that you have read and understood the instructions

Step 5: Enter your name, Date of Birth and Father’s name along with other details

Step 6: On submitting the registration form, the registration number and password shall be displayed to the candidate