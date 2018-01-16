Railway Recruitment 2018: Vacancies announced for 10th pass, 3162 posts on offer at rrcnr.org, check details to apply

Railway Recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways has started the application process to fill up 3162 Apprentice posts under its massive recruitment drive at rrcnr.org. (PTI)

Railway Recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways has started the application process to fill up 3162 Apprentice posts under its massive recruitment drive at rrcnr.org. Therefore, candidates who want to join the Indian Railways must grab this opportunity. Candidates must note that the last date to apply online is January 27, 2018. The Northern division of the Indian Railways is expected to release the result or merit list between 15th February and 28th February 2018. Job aspirants who have successfully cleared the 10th Class examination with ITI can apply for these posts.

Railway Recruitment 2018: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

1. CLUSTER DELHI (DLI)

– BRIDGE WORKSHOP, TKJ, NDLS: Total slots- 65

– TMC Depot/TKD: Total slots- 12

– PRINTING PRESS – SSB: Total slots- 69

– C&W/NZM – DLI DIV: Total Slots- 67

– C&W/DEE – DLI DIV: Total slots- 42

– C&W/NDLS: Total slots- 143

– C&WShop/DLI: Total Slots- 75

– ELECTRIC LOCO SHED/GZB (DLI DIV): Total slots- 113

– EMU CAR SHED/GZB (DLI DIV): Total slots- 110

– DSL SHED/TKD (DLI DIV): Total slots- 106

– DSL SHED/SSB DLI DIV): Total slots- 61

2. CLUSTER FIROZPUR (FZR)

– BRIDGE WORKSHOP – JRC

: Total slots- 58

– DMU CARE BASE, JUC(FZR DIV): Total slots- 49

– C&W WORKSHOP, FZR DIV: Total slots- 84

– DSL SHED-LDH (FZR DIV): Total slots- 214

– WORKSHOP (MECH.) – ASR: Total slots- 164

3. CLUSTER AMBALA (UMB)

– JUDW WORKSHOP- Total slots- 420

4. CLUSTER LUCKNOW (LKO)

– LKO Div: Total slots- 335

– BRIDGE WORKSHOP, CB LKO: Total slots- 43

– C&W SHOP AMVLKO: Total Slots- 374

– LOCOMOTIVE WORKSHOP – CB/LKO: Total Slots- 333

– LOCOMOTIVE WORKSHOP (Elect.)-CB LKO- Total Slots- 225

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed 10th or 12th or equivalent with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized board and must have passed ITI in relevant Trade which is recognized by the government.

Railway Recruitment 2018: Here is the official notification:-

Age Limit: Candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 27th January 2018. However, there is age relaxation to the reserved category candidates as per the government rules.

Selection Process: The selection will be done on the basis of merit list prepared taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidate in both Matriculations (with minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks) and ITI exam giving equal importance.

Railway Recruitment 2018: Here is how to apply:-

Step 1: Visit the official website at rrcnr.org.

Step 2: On the homepage click on ‘For ONLINE Application. Click here’ link

Step 3: Now click on Online Application

Step 4: Read the given information carefully before checking the declaration box

Step 5: Click on Proceed to Online Application

Step 6: Now fill the form to complete the process.