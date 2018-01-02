Railway recruitment 2018: Vacancies announced for 10th, 12th pass candidates at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in, here is how to apply

Railway recruitment 2018: The Northeast frontier division of the Indian Railways has announced vacancies for 12th pass and 10th pass candidates at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. (Website)

Railway recruitment 2018: The Northeast frontier division of the Indian Railways has announced vacancies for 12th pass and 10th pass candidates at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply must note that the last date to apply online is January 12, 2018. “Application must reach the proper address by 17:30 hours on or before 12.012018 (Last date for candidates residing in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jammu & Kashmir, Lahaul & Spiti Districts, Pangi Sub-Division in Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep and abroad, is 22.01.2018), ” as per the official notification. Candidates to the extent of only 5 times of the vacancies in order of merit, who have scored minimum 40% marks out of 50 marks in the written examination, shall be called for Scouting Skill Assessment and for marks on certificates. The merit list of written examination shall be criterion for shortlisting. Railways have said that the candidates having no Scouts and Guides qualification cannot apply.

Railway recruitment 2018: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

1. Under Pay scale: Grade pay Rs 1900 Level- 2 of Pay Matrix as per 7th Pay Commission.

Number of posts:- 2

Educational Qualification: 12th (+ 2 stage) or its equivalent examination with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. [50% marks are not to be insisted upon in case of ST/SC/ExServicemen and where candidate possess qualifications higher than HS, such as Graduation/ Post Graduation]. Typewriting Proficiency of 30 wpm in English or 25 wpm in Hindi is essential for considering to the post of Jr. Clerk cum Typist/Accounts Clerk cum Typist, based on vacancy. or A pass in Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized Board and having ITI certificate for the posts of Artisans in Technical Categories

2. Under Pay scale: Grade pay Rs. State level 1800 Level- 1 of Pay Matrix as per 7th Pay Commission.

Number of posts:- 10

Educational Qualification: (i) 10th pass from a recognized Board with National Apprenticeship certificate granted by NCVT or 10th pass from a recognized Board with ITI for appointment in Civil Engineering, Mechanical, Electrical and S&T departments.

(ii)10th pass or ITI or equivalent from a recognized Board for appointment in other departments.

Necessary testimonials concerning Scouts & Guides activities up to the date of application, along with copies of certificates regarding age, qualification, etc. – all duly self-attested should be enclosed along with the application.

Two self-addressed envelopes (size 24cm x 10cm) with Rs. 6 postage stamp affixed on each envelope and sent along with the application. (SC/ST candidates need not send such envelopes.) Three copies of recent passport size photographs in proper uniform duly signed on the front side top – one should be pasted on the application and two copies (also signed on top) should be clipped along with the application form.

There is no provision of community-wise reservation against Scouts & Guides quota recruitment. The selection is open to all candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC categories who apply against notification should enclose necessary certificates for upper age relaxation as admissible and future benefit of reservation subject to their appointment on the Railway. OBC candidates should submit certificate that they do not belong to the ‘creamy layer’.

Application for the post in GP Rs. 1900 & GP Rs. 1800 (in the prescribed format) with necessary enclosures should be sent by ordinary post only OR be dropped by hand in the application box kept in the Recruitment Section, Chief Personnel Officer’s Office, Northeast Frontier Railway HQ, Maligaon, Guwahati.

Here is the application form:

For all candidates except reserved categories, the application fee is Rs 500(Rupees Five Hundred) only. The IPO should be drawn in favour of FA&CAO/NF Railway, and payable at Maligaon Post Office, Guwahati – 781011. Candidates must write their names & full address in the IPO. The examination fee is not refundable under any circumstance.