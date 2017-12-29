Railway Recruitment 2018: Application process for massive 3162 Apprentice posts begin at rrcnr.org, from vacancy details to selection, know all here

Railway Recruitment 2018: The online application process for the same has started on the official website and will close on January 27, 2018.

Railway Recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board of the Northern Railways has invited eligible candidates to apply for the post of Apprentices at rrcnr.org. The online application process for the same has started on the official website and will close on January 27, 2018. The release on the official website states- ONLINE applications are invited from ELIGIBLE and desirous candidates for engagement of Act Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961 for imparting training at various Divisions/Units/Workshops over Northern Railway. It adds, ‘Imparting Training in Railway will not confer any right to the candidates for their absorption in Railway after successful completion of training. It shall not be obligatory on the part of the employer to offer any employment to the Apprentice on completion of period of his/her apprenticeship training in his / her establishment.’ Mentioned below are all the details that will help candidates in filling the application form-

Railway Recruitment 2018: Important Dates-

Date and Time of opening of Online Application: At 1100 Hrs on 28.12.2017

Date & Time of Closing of Online Application: At 1700 Hrs on 27.01.2018

Expected Date of Display of Merit: Between 15.02.2018 to 28.02.2018

Railway Recruitment 2018: Details of Trade-

Candidate are advised to go through the available training slots given below vis-à-vis your ITI Trade thoroughly/carefully and select the Cluster and the Units accordingly. Mentioned below are the UNIT WISE/TRADE WISE BREAK-UP OF TRAINING SLOTS-

1. CLUSTER LUCKNOW (LKO)

– LKO Div: Total slots- 335

– BRIDGE WORKSHOP, CB LKO: Total slots- 43

– C&W SHOP AMVLKO: Total Slots- 374

– LOCOMOTIVE WORKSHOP – CB/LKO: Total Slots- 333

– LOCOMOTIVE WORKSHOP (Elect.)-CB LKO- Total Slots- 225

2. CLUSTER DELHI (DLI)

– BRIDGE WORKSHOP, TKJ, NDLS: Total slots- 65

– TMC Depot/TKD: Total slots- 12

– PRINTING PRESS – SSB: Total slots- 69

– C&W/NZM – DLI DIV: Total Slots- 67

– C&W/DEE – DLI DIV: Total slots- 42

– C&W/NDLS: Total slots- 143

– C&WShop/DLI: Total Slots- 75

– ELECTRIC LOCO SHED/GZB (DLI DIV): Total slots- 113

– EMU CAR SHED/GZB (DLI DIV): Total slots- 110

– DSL SHED/TKD (DLI DIV): Total slots- 106

– DSL SHED/SSB DLI DIV): Total slots- 61

3. CLUSTER FIROZPUR (FZR)

– BRIDGE WORKSHOP – JRC

: Total slots- 58

– DMU CARE BASE, JUC(FZR DIV): Total slots- 49

– C&W WORKSHOP, FZR DIV: Total slots- 84

– DSL SHED-LDH (FZR DIV): Total slots- 214

– WORKSHOP (MECH.) – ASR: Total slots- 164

4. CLUSTER AMBALA (UMB)

– JUDW WORKSHOP- Total slots- 420

Railway Recruitment 2018: Essential Qualifications-

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade recognized by Government.

Railway Recruitment 2018: Age limit-

The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 27-01-2018.

Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST candidates, 3 years in case of OBC candidates.

For Persons with Disability, upper age limit is relaxed by 10 years.

Railway Recruitment 2018: Application Fee-

Rs 100- Application fee is to be paid through ONLINE MODE and RRC will not accept Application fee in Cash/ Cheque/ Money order/IPO/ Demand Draft Central Recruitment Fee Stamps etc.

Railway Recruitment 2018: Application Process-

Follow the below mentioned steps to successully fill the application form for working under the Norther railways-

Step 1: Visit the official website at http://rrcnr.org/

Step 2: On the homepage click on ‘For ONLINE Application. Click here’ link

Step 3: Now click on Online Application

Step 4: Read the given information carefully before checking the declaration box

Step 5: Click on Proceed to Online Application

Step 6: Now fill the form to complete the process.

Railway Recruitment 2018: Mode of Selection-

1. Screening & Scrutiny of the application.

2. Selection of Act Apprentices is to be made on the basis of merit prepared taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidate in both Matriculation (with min. 50% aggregate marks) & ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

3. A final merit list will be prepared cluster, trade wise and community wise, equal to the number of slots in the descending order of percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in 10th Class & ITI.