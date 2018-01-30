Railway recruitment 2018: Over 700 vacancies announced for 10th pass at sr.indianrailways.gov.in, here is how to apply

Railway recruitment 2018: The Southern division of the Indian Railway has announced a huge number of post under its Apprentices Act at sr.indianrailways.gov.in. (IE)

Railway recruitment 2018: The Southern division of the Indian Railway has announced a huge number of post under its Apprentices Act at sr.indianrailways.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must note that they can now apply through the offline mode after downloading the application form. “The selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the eligible candidates who apply against this job notification. Academic and Technical qualifications acquired through recognized Boards/Institutes will only be considered. The railways will hire 737 personnel under various posts like Fitter, Machinist, MMV, Turner, Diesel Mechanic, Carpenter, Painter, Welder, Electrician and others.

Railway recruitment 2018: Here are the details relating to the vacancies:-

1. Fitter, Machinist, MMV, Turner, Diesel Mechanic, Carpenter, Painter, Welder Wireman, & R&AC posts

Educational Qualification: Should have passed 10th Class under 10+2 System of education and ITI course in the relevant trade in Government recognized ITI.

2. Electrician

Educational Qualification: Should have passed 10th Class under 10+2 System of education with Science as one of the subjects or its equivalent and ITI course in the relevant trade in Government recognized ITI.

3. Electronics Mechanic & Winder (Armature)

Educational Qualification: Should have passed 10th Class under 10 +2 System of education with Science (Physics and Chemistry) and Mathematics or its equivalent and ITI course in the relevant trade in Government recognized ITI.

4. PASAA

Educational Qualification: Should have passed 10th Class under 10 +2 System of education & National Trade Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training in “Computer Operator and Programming Assistant.”

Candidates selected for training will not be allowed to withdraw from training except for reasons, which are beyond their control. Before commencement of training, the candidates should execute a contract of Apprenticeship. Candidates applying for Ex.ITI category should possess ITI qualification in the relevant trade at the time of applying itself. The applications of the candidates without an attested copy of SCVT/NCVT certificate in the relevant ITI trade will be rejected.

Railway recruitment 2018: How to apply:

Applications should be in the prescribed printed form only which can be downloaded from the website sr.indian railways.gov.in.

A crossed Indian Postal order for Rs.100/- ( Rupees Hundred only) drawn not earlier than the date of issue of this notification (Not Refundable) drawn in favour of the Workshop Personnel Officer, Carriage and Wagon Works, Southern Railway Perambur, Chennai- 600 023 and payable at Chennai should be enclosed along with filled in application towards Processing Fee. Applications without the processing fee, will be summarily rejected.